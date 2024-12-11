How to get more spirit in Path of Exile 2

Gathering spirit in Path of Exile 2 is vital for powering up your build. Whether you're a Warrior wanting to activate persistent buffs to bolster your attacks, or a Witch who craves to summon more skeletal minions in her army of the dead. Spirit is a rare resource, especially for anyone who doesn't use a sceptre.

Still, there are ways to get it. Unlike a lot of other attributes, your primary source for this one isn't gear, and you actually have to beat a couple of bosses early on if you want to get rolling with your persistent buffs. All that said, here's how to get spirit in Path of Exile 2.

How to get spirit in PoE 2

Certain bosses drop items you can consume to increase spirit (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

There are two different ways to get spirit in Path of Exile 2 and they're slightly unusual. Unlike your regular attributes, which you get through most gear and the passive skill tree, spirit is a special case—I guess because it's so powerful in allowing you to activate and slot support gems into persistent buffs, or summon extra minions.

The first way you can get spirit is by defeating specific bosses and consuming the item they drop. The earliest of these are:

The King in the Mists (Location: Freythorn): This is the first boss that gives you spirit and you can find him in act one. Freythorn is accessible via The Hunting Grounds—if in doubt, follow the edge of the map. Beat the boss to get the Gembloom Skull , which you can consume for +30 spirit.

Ignagduk, The Bog Witch (Location: The Azak Bog): This act three boss is in The Azak Bog area, accessible through The Infested Barrens. Defeating her gets you the Gemrot Skull, adding another +30 spirit when you consume it. You can apparently fight her again in act six on cruel difficulty for an additional skull, but I haven't gotten there just yet.

Both of these bosses also drop an uncut spirit gem so you can gain a persistent buff skill for yourself. The second way is you can get spirit through sceptres and solar amulets, so keep an eye out if you're a sorceress or a witch, or gamble to get one through a random gear vendor.

Sceptres and solar amulets also increase spirit (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

As mentioned, spirit is very strong as a resource, but generally you'll want to use the two increments of +30 you get from the bosses above to get two persistent buffs up and running, and then get additional spirit on your amulet so you can slot support gems into them.