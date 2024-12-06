Tracking down Renly's tools in Path of Exile 2 might be giving you some trouble. While the game is usually pretty good at making it easy to find things—despite areas being randomized every time you visit—this item in-particular is tough to locate. During act one, you'll be tasked with finding Renly's equipment in the Finding the Forge quest.

The erstwhile blacksmith asks that you take a look for his stuff while making your way through Ogham Village on your path to confront the count at his spooky manor. Giving Renly his tools unlocks a workbench that lets you salvage certain pieces of gear, so it's well worth the trip. Here's where to find Renly's tools in Path of Exile 2.

Look for the ruined shack to one side of the Ogham Farmlands gate and follow that wall (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

As indicated by the Finding the Forge quest you get from Renly, his tools are located in Ogham Village. That said, his forge is actually quite hard to locate, especially when the map changes significantly with each new instance. The good news is I've found a consistency in the map that lets you locate the forge.

The entrance to the forge is close to a checkpoint (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

On one side of the entrance to the Ogham Farmlands, you'll spy a ruined, roofless hut with a corpse hanging from the rafters—you need to follow the wall on whichever side this is. So, if it's on the right side of the gate, stick to that righthand border and keep going as far as you can. After a while, you'll hit a checkpoint by a small gap between two huts, and hey presto, the forge is just inside.

The Smithing Tools are on the workbench inside (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Grab the Smithing Tools from the bench and portal back to Clearfell Encampment to give them to Renly and complete the quest. This unlocks the Salvage Bench, which is a useful camp tool that lets you break down gear with rune sockets into Artificer's Shards—simply select the bench, left click the hammer, and left click on the gear you want to break down.