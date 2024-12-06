Best Mercenary starter build in Path of Exile 2

The best Mercenary build for the early game in Path of Exile 2 can be pretty broad. Not only is the Mercenary able to apply lots of different ailments and take advantage of various skill synergies, but the game itself has a very wide skill system that lets you specialise in just about anything. Want to use a melee weapon instead of a crossbow? Or even spells? It's more than possible depending on what you choose.

The Mercenary's passive skill tree is set up to accommodate his skills and class playstyle, at least initially, and presumably you chose Mercenary because that appealed to you. Here I'll run through my best starter build for the Mercenary class, explaining powerful early skills to grab and support gems, stat priorities, and passive nodes I recommend getting when you have the chance. Beyond the early game, well, it's ultimately up to you how you specialise and where you go in PoE 2's daunting skill tree.

Best Mercenary skills and support gems for the early game

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

These are my recommended Mercenary skills to grab early, along with support gems below each that'll really enhance their effectiveness:

Fragmentation Rounds

Brutality: Supported skills deal 35% more physical damage, no chaos damage, and no elemental damage

Supported skills deal 35% more physical damage, no chaos damage, and no elemental damage Leverage: Supported skills have 50% increased crit chance against immobilized enemies

This is the first skill you'll get and though a little lacklustre on its own, it's the foundation for one of the strongest early game synergies for the Mercenary. When you freeze enemies with Permafrost Bolts, you can shatter them with Fragmentation Rounds, making them explode and deal extra damage to those around them. If you also equip this skill with the Leverage support gem that buffs crit damage when enemies are immobilized, plus the increased physical damage from Brutality, you have the perfect follow up.

Permafrost Bolts

Frost Nexus: Supported skills create chilled ground for four seconds after freezing an enemy

Supported skills create chilled ground for four seconds after freezing an enemy Double Barrel: Supported skills have 30% less reload speed and load an additional bolt

As mentioned above, the early game synergy of freezing enemies with Permafrost Bolts and shattering them with Fragmentation Rounds is really strong, so I'd definitely recommend grabbing this with your first uncut skill gem. If you also add Frost Nexus and Double Barrel you can apply far more freezing and then switch to Fragmentation Rounds to blast enemies apart. If you want to do this efficiently, I'd suggest having two crossbows; one with Permafrost Bolts loaded, and the other with Fragmentation Rounds. This will also allow you to specialize both crossbows in terms of modifiers.

Explosive Grenade

Scattershot: Supported skills deal 20% less damage, fire two additional projectiles, and have 20% less attack and cast speed

Supported skills deal 20% less damage, fire two additional projectiles, and have 20% less attack and cast speed Second Wind: Supported skills have 50% less cooldown recovery rate and twice as many cooldown uses

Grenades are one of the best damage abilities for the Mercenary and you'll find them especially useful during bosses, since you can dodge roll, fire grenades, and repeat that process without having to charge up or reload as you would with a crossbow shot. This skill is especially powerful when enhanced with the Scattershot support gem for extra projectiles, and used in tandem with Rapid Fire, since that skill ignites the grenades for extra damage once charged up.

Gas Grenade

Corrosion: Poison applied by supported skills also breaks armour equal to 80% of poison damage dealt

Poison applied by supported skills also breaks armour equal to 80% of poison damage dealt Bursting Plague: Poison from supported skills also adds 200% of damage per second to enemy as plague, up to a maximum of 10% of the enemy's maximum life

Another useful grenade for bosses and tough single entities, especially when you don't have much time to attack while avoiding damage and need to chip them down. I especially recommend the Corrosion support gem which means you can use the grenade against armour. The Mercenary does have the ability to shatter and consume broken armour with Armour Piercing Rounds and High Velocity Rounds, but that takes up two whole slots. Instead, this grenade can function as a kind of AP AoE early on.

Rapid Shot

Chain: Supported skills chain +1 times, chain 100% more times, and deal 50% less damage with hits

Supported skills chain +1 times, chain 100% more times, and deal 50% less damage with hits Ignition: Supported skills have 100% more chance to ignite

If you want to use your crossbow like an assault rifle, this skill is definitely for you. As this fiery barrage charges up it deals more damage and ignites any grenades you launch so they deal extra damage—which is very strong against bosses. If you enhance it with the Chain support gem, you can deal damage to big groups all at once, igniting them all with a little help from Ignition.

Herald of Ash

Precision: 30% increased accuracy while a supported skill is active

30% increased accuracy while a supported skill is active Magnified Effect: Supported skills have 40% more area of effect

This is one of the first persistent buff skills you'll be offered for Mercenary and it's by far the best in my opinion, making enemies create a small fiery explosion when you overkill them. It's especially good if you're using Permafrost Bolts and Fragmentation Rounds to shatter enemies, since it adds another layer of AoE damage to that, igniting enemies who've also just been hit by icy shrapnel.

Once you progress a little further you can unlock minions in the form of the ballista; either the Tripwire variant, which pins enemies and I'd suggest enhancing with the Lockdown support gem, or the Artillery ballista, which is great for dealing AoE fire damage if you infuse it with the Fire Infusion support gem. This can be handy for igniting Oil Grenades and enemies.

Mercenary stat priorities

These are the stats I recommend you prioritise initially using your passive board and through gear as well:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Regular stats 1. Dexterity 2 Strength 3. Intelligence

Dexterity is the most important stat for the Mercenary since this will let you equip gear with high evasion, and you'll either want that or gear that combines evasion and armour. You'll also want some strength and intelligence in order to equip powerful early abilities like Herald of Ash and strong support gems such as Frost Nexus and Double Barrel.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Defensive stats 1. Evasion 2. Movement speed 3. Armour

Evasion is definitely the best defensive stat for the Mercenary, considering the playstyle is about running away from enemies while firing your crossbow rather than facing them down in melee. With that in mind, I'd also recommend movement speed, which you can get by dipping into the Ranger skill tree to the right of the Mercenary tree. Lastly, there's no harm in some armour for if you get swarmed in melee, so you might consider gear combining that and evasion.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Offensive stats 1. Projectile damage 2. Chance to inflict ailments 3. Weapon swap speed 4. Grenade AoE

As you'd imagine, projectile damage is very good for the Mercenary early on, bolstering your crossbow bolts. But it's also a good idea to focus on buffing your ailments, since it'll enhance your ability to freeze and ignite enemies with ammo types. You can also boost the effectiveness of your grenades by adding some extra AoE to the mix.

I'd also suggest grabbing weapon swap speed where possible, since this will let you hotswap crossbows to quickly combo ammo types and effects.

Best Mercenary passive skills to grab early

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

These are passive skill nodes that I'd suggest grabbing when you can, since they're pretty strong:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Passives Skill Description Remorseless 15% increased projectile damage, 30% increased stun buildup against enemies within two metres, +5 strength and dexterity Feel No Pain 20% increased armour and evasion rating, 20% increased stun threshold Ricochet 15% increased projectile damage, projectiles have a 10% chance to chain an additional time Exposed Wounds 15% increased chance to inflict ailments, breaks 30% increased armour on enemies affected by ailments Blur 4% increased movement speed, 20% increased evasion rating, +10 dexterity Heavy ammunition 8% reduced attack speed, 40% increased projectile damage, 40% increased projectile stun buildup Quick-change Act 50% increased weapon swap speed Cluster Bombs 50% increased grenade fuse duration, grenade skills fire an additional projectile Defiance 80% increased armour and evasion rating when on low life

It's worth noting that Blur and Heavy Ammunition are part of the Ranger skill tree to the right side of the Mercenary one, but I think it's worth dipping over there to grab these, especially as it gives you early access to increased movement speed, where the Mercenary doesn't have it until later.

Best Mercenary gear

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Generally, I'd suggest looking for evasion in terms of gear, but if you get a good roll or modifier that adds some additional armour, that'd be worth it, too. Weapon wise, your choice is fairly limited for the first couple of acts, but there are multiple types of crossbow you'll encounter as you progress in more or less this order, and some have inherent traits:

Sturdy Crossbow

Tense Crossbow: 26% increased projectile speed

26% increased projectile speed Varnished Crossbow

Dyad Crossbow: Can fire one additional bolts before reloading

Can fire one additional bolts before reloading Alloy Crossbow

Bombard Crossbow: Grenade skills fire an additional projectile

In particular, I recommend the Dyad Crossbow for applying ailments, since it loads an additional shot, and the Bombard Crossbow for grenades as it fires an extra one. Keep an eye out for damage modifiers and consider what you're using each of your crossbows for, since this will help you compliment the skills and ailments you're applying.