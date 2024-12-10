Best Sorceress starter build in Path of Exile 2

The best Sorceress build for the early game in Path of Exile 2 is one that makes use of frost, fire, and lightning abilities, combining all of those effects to deal as much damage as possible. Lacking inherent defensive strength, the Sorceress needs to deal plenty of damage, have good evasion and energy shield stats, and keep away from enemies where possible to improve survivability.

The Sorceress’ passive skill tree is set up to improve her spellcasting and elemental damage. Here I'll run through my best starter build for the Sorceress class, explaining important skills to grab right away. I'll also explain key support gems for those skills and passive nodes to unlock within the game's huge passive skill tree. Beyond the initial few acts, it's up to you how you level the Sorceress and round out your build.

Best Sorceress skills and support gems for the early game

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

These are the Sorceress skills that are key to this build. Ideally, you'll want to find the elemental damage that you enjoy playing with the most, but in the early game you can spec into all of them with your skill choices, which is what I suggest doing to combine different effects.

You should grab these early and use these support gems with them:

Spark

Arcane Surge: Supported skills gain arcane surge for eight seconds after spending a total of 100% of your maximum mana on supported skills

Supported skills gain arcane surge for eight seconds after spending a total of 100% of your maximum mana on supported skills Conduction: Supported skills have 100% more chance to shock

Spark is the first main skill you get as a Sorceress in Path of Exile 2. It launches a spray of sparking projectiles that travel randomly on the ground until they hit an enemy or expire. This is the main lightning damage attack in the game, and Conduction makes it more effective at shocking enemies, causing them to take even more damage. Arcane Surge is also good early in the game purely because you'll have low mana. Over time you will want to increase this significantly, but during act one and early parts of act two, this can help you recover mana quickly.

Flame Wall

Ignition: Supported skills have 100% more chance to Ignite

Supported skills have 100% more chance to Ignite Fire Infusion: Supported skills gain fire damage, but deal less cold and lightning damage

Flame Wall is hugely important to any build with the Sorceress and is one of the most powerful skills in her arsenal. When used, it casts a wall of fire that ignites anything passing through it. But it also has a strong additional effect that enhances the damage of abilities fired by you and your party through the wall.

The damage increase is significant early on, and the wall can act as an extra defence between you and a group of enemies or a boss. Since you want to fight from a distance, I used this ability in almost every encounter, as the burning helps finish off enemies with low health.

Frost Bomb

Magnified Effect: Supported skills have 40% more area of effect

Frost Bomb is a skill that can really help during act one, but you may want to drop it as your slots become full. This throws out a bomb that passes along the ground, dealing frost pulses that make enemies more susceptible to frost damage. You can then combine this with your weapon and Ice Nova (listed below) to freeze enemies quickly. This skill requires precise aiming, but it can be useful early on to freeze groups of enemies in their place or kill them quickly. Magnified Effect simply makes this more useful, covering a wider area.

Ice Nova

Glaciation: Supported skills cause 50% more freeze buildup

Supported skills cause 50% more freeze buildup Cold Infusion: Supported skills gain cold damage, but deal less fire and lightning damage

Ice Nova is likely a skill that you'll use consistently throughout your playthrough. This causes an explosion of ice around you, knocking enemies back and freezing them with the frost damage it does. With additional frost damage buildup from your weapon, Frost Bomb, or other skills, you can quickly freeze or wipe out a whole group around you.

With the Glaciation support gem, your freeze buildup is enhanced even further, and this can be vital against many of the act one and early act two bosses. The playstyle that works best is to freeze an enemy or boss quickly, place a fire wall, and then use Ember Fusillade (listed below). You can then stack both freeze and fire damage to knock off huge chunks of health or slay big groups.

Ember Fusillade

Fast Forward: Supported skills have 30% less skill effect duration

As you play through act one, you'll eventually get to choose your first Spirit skill. Make it Ember Fusillade. This conjures a blazing ember that hovers above you, which, after a short duration, launches at an enemy, dealing fire damage in an AoE on impact. You can cast this spell up to seven times, giving you seven free small attacks that deal dire damage. This is incredibly strong against enemies who are frozen. Stacking these embers to their max also increases the damage of each one.

The only downside is that the hover time for these embers is fairly long. This can be decreased with Fast Forward, a support gem that reduces the time the ember hovers for. This doesn’t show up on the curated support gems list, so you will need to uncheck that option in the menu to see it on the full list of support gems.

Sorceress stat priorities

These are the stats I recommend you prioritise via your gear and passive skill tree:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Regular stats 1. Intelligence 2. Dexterity 3. Strength

Intelligence is by far the most important stat to level up for the Sorceress. This boosts your mana, allowing you to increase your pool and fire more spells, therefore dealing more damage. This will also allow you to equip some of the gear I talk about later that focuses on evasion and energy shield stat increases. Additionally, dexterity is worth upgrading fairly high to improve your accuracy with projectiles when firing those spells. Strength is the third option here, but you do want to invest some points, purely because it will increase your health.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 1. Energy shield 2. Evasion 3. Movement speed 4. Cold/Fire resistance 5. Maximum mana 6. Regenerate life per second 7. Maximum life

Energy shield is far more useful with the Sorceress than the traditional armor stat. Gear with this requires high dexterity and/or intelligence, and the energy shield naturally regenerates, giving you a layer of defence before you need to worry about taking damage.

A good Sorceress, keeping at a distance, will rarely lose this energy shield against low-level enemies and bosses, as you'll avoid attacks consistently or absorb them. Evasion also helps with this, giving you a chance to avoid taking damage and being hit by projectiles. You'll also want to invest a few stats into cold/fire resistance, as you'll face a few bosses and enemies that deal these damage types. Movement speed is also vital in allowing you to escape from attacks and dodge quicker, letting you fight from a distance if you get ambushed.

Adding some stats that improve your maximum mana plays into the class’ natural strengths too. Finally, regenerating life per second and overall maximum life are worth keeping amongst your defensive stats if you have gear with it on. It shouldn’t be core to your build, but the bonuses definitely help if you get caught in a tight spot.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Offensive stats Spell damage Critical hit chance + level for elemental spell skills

As you'd expect, spell damage and critical hit chance are two key stats for the offensive area of your build. You want to be able to do the most damage possible as you send out a flurry of spells, supported by your defensive skills, extra mana, and spell cast speed (which I talk about in the passive tree section below).

You can also find weapons with stats that increase levels for base elemental attack. This effectively gives you free support gems and can really power you up early on in Path of Exile 2’s campaign. I killed most of the act one bosses with enhanced Freezing Shards on an ice staff quicker than I did with my Warrior build that did not have these increases for its physical damage.

Best Sorceress passive skills to grab early

These are Sorceress skill nodes that I'd suggest getting due to their power to improve your spellcasting:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Passives Skill Description Pure Energy 30% increased maximum energy shield, +10 to intelligence Practiced Signs 6% increased cast speed Raw Power 20% increased spell damage, +10 to intelligence Path of Flame 18% increased fire damage, 30% increased chance to ignite Path of Winter 18% increased cold damage, 30% increased freeze buildup Path of Storms 18% increased lightning damage, 30% increased chance to shock Critical Overload 15% increased critical hit chance for spells, 15% increased spell damage if you’ve dealt a critical hit recently Dampening Shield 28% increased maximum energy shield, gain 12% of maximum energy shield as additional stun threshold Rapid Recharge 25% increased energy shield recharge rate, 25% faster start of energy shield recharge Flow Like Water 8% increased attack and cast speed, +5 to dexterity and intelligence

Most of these skills lead directly down the main path from where the Sorceress starts. However, Flow Like Water can be found in the Monk tree to the right of where you start.

Best Sorceress gear

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

For the Sorceress, you want gear that has a lot of energy shield buffs, as well as some evasion. When it comes to weapons, the staff is your main option, and you can choose from either a fire staff, lightning staff, or ice staff. Go with what you have or which element you prefer, but I'd suggest an ice or lightning one. Gear to keep hold of includes:

Gelid Staff

Voltaic Staff

Jacket of the Seal

Face Mask

Sapphire Charm

Azure Amulet

Armour is highly dependent on the stats you roll, but the Face Mask will provide you with some extra evasion as well as solid boosts to your energy shield. The same goes for the Jacket of the Seal, which can help improve your evasion without needing to actually spend points in the passive tree on it. The Sapphire Charm will boost your cold resistance (extremely helpful during act one’s final boss), and the Azure Amulet provides a flat mana regeneration rate increase.