Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 honors Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her in touching Easter egg

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been out in the wild for just over 24 hours and folks are already finding nice surprises waiting in its huge open world, like an Easter egg paying tribute to Elden Ring player Let Me Solo Her, who reached legend status in 2022 for joining players' worlds and singlehandedly destroying Elden Ring's toughest boss, Malenia, for them.

As spotted by Reddit user szpitalosw (and shared by GamesRadar), Warhorse Studios' rendering of the dual-bladed warrior is a little grim, but also touching. In the extreme southwest corner of the Trosky region, tucked away in a forest, is a pot-headed skeleton resting in the shadow of a large tree, two swords laid perfectly at its sides. Growing out of the skeleton is a single poppy flower.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

I've been exploring the second region of KCD2 for many hours now, so visiting this little memorial myself meant forking over 200 groschens to hop on a coach wagon. You'll find it not far from the mill southwest of Semine, just beyond a clearing.

It was worth it: This is such a peaceful, exceptionally quiet little spot in a game full of unused open space. There's no chance I would've ever found it on my own. It's just far enough from civilization to believe Henry could be the first person to notice this unassuming corpse, but close enough to see the lumber operation that will one day cut down the trees shading the helpful hero.

You can picture the more obvious version of this Easter egg where a silly man wearing a pot stops Henry on the road and offers to fight his battles solo, but I like this even more. In this world, Let Me Solo Her is a folk hero whose legend lives on in the stories shared over drinks and campfire.