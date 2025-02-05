Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 honors Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her in touching Easter egg
Elden Ring's folk hero lives on in 15th-century Bohemia.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been out in the wild for just over 24 hours and folks are already finding nice surprises waiting in its huge open world, like an Easter egg paying tribute to Elden Ring player Let Me Solo Her, who reached legend status in 2022 for joining players' worlds and singlehandedly destroying Elden Ring's toughest boss, Malenia, for them.
As spotted by Reddit user szpitalosw (and shared by GamesRadar), Warhorse Studios' rendering of the dual-bladed warrior is a little grim, but also touching. In the extreme southwest corner of the Trosky region, tucked away in a forest, is a pot-headed skeleton resting in the shadow of a large tree, two swords laid perfectly at its sides. Growing out of the skeleton is a single poppy flower.
I've been exploring the second region of KCD2 for many hours now, so visiting this little memorial myself meant forking over 200 groschens to hop on a coach wagon. You'll find it not far from the mill southwest of Semine, just beyond a clearing.
It was worth it: This is such a peaceful, exceptionally quiet little spot in a game full of unused open space. There's no chance I would've ever found it on my own. It's just far enough from civilization to believe Henry could be the first person to notice this unassuming corpse, but close enough to see the lumber operation that will one day cut down the trees shading the helpful hero.
You can picture the more obvious version of this Easter egg where a silly man wearing a pot stops Henry on the road and offers to fight his battles solo, but I like this even more. In this world, Let Me Solo Her is a folk hero whose legend lives on in the stories shared over drinks and campfire.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
