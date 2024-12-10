Humble has brought back its ultra-meaty RPG bundle with Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader and its 2,000+ 'Overwhelmingly Positive' recent Steam reviews, plus OG Baldur's Gate and Pathfinder

Good news! I've found something for you to do this December. It's, uh, the same thing I found for you to do in September. Humble has brought back its CRPG megabundle of Owlcat and Beamdog games, offering up over 650 hours of crunchy, stat-based antics across eight banger RPGs.

I could, probably, just repaste the entire text of the article I wrote when the same bundle went up last August, except they'd probably send me to Sing Sing for self-plagiarism. Anyway, I imagine Humble has brought this one back around because it really is a banger of a bundle. You get Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, alongside Beamdog's enhanced editions of classics like Baldur's Gate 1 and 2, Planescape: Torment, and Neverwinter Nights. You get the season passes for the Pathfinder games, too (but not Rogue Trader), and 85% of Mythforce, if you fancy.

Picking up the whole thing will set you back $30 (£24), while picking up all of it except Rogue Trader is a mere $15 (£12). That's actually $5 cheaper for the full bundle than it was back in September, although the Warhammer-less package is still the same price. Either way, it's a good price for a hell of a lot of RPG.

I can offer you my personal recommendation on BG1 and 2, and Planescape, which are still some of the best RPGs ever made even this many decades after their original '90s (and 2000, for BG2) releases. I can offer you a second-hand recommendation from fellow PCG RPG sicko Ted Litchfield for Neverwinter Nights and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, both of which he loves dearly.

The real choice is whether to grab Rogue Trader or not. Let your heart guide your hand on that one. In our Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader review, Jody Macgregor was not wowed by the game, scoring it 59% and declaring that it "gets 40k's atmosphere right, but it's buggy and the rules are a mess."

But it's had quite a few patches and DLC since then, and its Steam user reviews are currently 82% Very Positive. Its recent reviews are even better: 96% Overwhelmingly Positive. Worth an extra $15 to check out? Could be. The bundle ends in a day and a half, so make your mind up quick.