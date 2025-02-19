Good boy modders fix Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's worst issue—all the dog treats rolling away when you're trying to feed Mutt

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a very good videogame, fatally undermined by a single flaw. That flaw being that damn near every bit of dried meat you try to give your dog as a treat ends up rolling off into the horizon if you try to feed him on any kind of incline whatsoever. You really feel for the poor hound—subjected to a constant gamut of psychological warfare from a seemingly sadistic owner forcing him to watch infinite meat scraps disappear into the realm of the impossible.

It happened constantly in my own playthrough, and I felt bad about it every time. Well, it's a problem that modders have finally turned their hand to, now they've finished removing the horse drinking sounds and turning the buckets slightly green. An enterprising creator named Fatwalrus has made the prosaically titled Dried Meat—Sausages, which solves the game's most pressing issue by, yeah, turning all the dried meat into sausages.

You might think that sausages are just as prone to rolling as the game's ordinary bags of dried meat, but this is because you lack an appreciation for the precise contours of Bohemia's pork. They turn up a little at the end, you see, thus preventing them from rolling away even if you happen to drop them on a gentle slope like some kind of fool.

This is, genuinely, something of a relief to me, since I spent significant chunks of KCD2 feeling like I was chucking away loads of resources trying to keep Mutt loyal, only to have them roll uselessly away into hedges.

Maybe that still counted for getting his loyalty up? I don't know, but I definitely ended up throwing good meat after bad in a stupid dance of trying to find the one spot of ground where the grub would actually stay in place. It's especially egregious given I pretty much turned every bit of meat I got my hands on into dried meat, since it would last that little bit longer. Whatever, they're all sausages now, and my Mutt can finally go to sleep with a full belly.