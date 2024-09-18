God of War Ragnarok release date and launch times

God of War Ragnarok is launching on PC this week. After a very successful PS5 launch, it's about time we got to adventure alongside Kratos and Atreus again. But, there isn't a single time everyone will be able to start playing, which might be frustrating for those who have been waiting a while already. To make sure you know exactly when you'll be able to jump in, we've got the unlock time for each region so you'll be able to finetune your countdowns.

God of War Ragnarok will launch on PC on September 19 for most. There's no early access for the game, so you won't be able to play until it unlocks in your timezone. Also make sure to check the Steam requirements before purchasing to see if you can run it.

God of War Ragnarok release times

(Image credit: Santa Monica Studio)

God of War Ragnarok will release on Thursday, September 19 for most regions. But, for those in Tokyo or Sydney, the game won't technically be available until September 20. You can see what time that means in your timezone from our list below.

September 19

Kuala Lumpur: 11 pm

Mumbai: 8:30 pm

Berlin: 5 pm

Madrid: 5 pm

London: 4 pm

Cape Town: 6 pm

Quebec: 11 am

Los Angeles: 8 am

Rio De Janeiro: 12 pm

September 20

Tokyo: 12 am

Sydney: 1 am

Is there a preload for God of War Ragnarok?

If you've pre-ordered the game, you'll have the option to preload from September 17. Since there's no pre-order or deluxe edition early access with this game, you can't play early. However, making sure you pre-load will save you from having to wait for the game to download once it has become available in your region so it's worth doing.