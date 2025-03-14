All Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 5.5 codes are here. Yet another version has passed, and that means a new livestream detailing all the quests, events, and most importantly characters, set to arrive in the latest update. That's not all—as usual, miHoYo will drop three codes during the stream that provide materials, currency, and Primogems that you can use to wish for any new or returning characters.

Judging by the usual drip marketing, we can expect five-star electro character Varesa, and four-star character Iansen—also electro. Then for reruns, we've apparently got Xilonen and Xianyun, so on the whole the roster will be fairly dominated by Natlan this time around. I'll add the codes to the list below as they drop during the stream, but since livestream codes usually expire within a couple of days, you'll want to grab them sooner rather than later.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

GI55Teteocan - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore GoGoVaresa0326 - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit CoachIansan0326 - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

You can redeem your Genshin codes via two separate methods, though to do either you'll need to reach Adventure Rank 10 by playing a bit of the game first. When you've reached that level, you can either redeem codes through the game:

Launch Genshin Impact

Open the in-game menu

Click on Settings and then choose Account

Select Redeem Now and enter a code into the box

Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox

Or you redeem codes via the official website:

Navigate to the Genshin Impact redemption site

Enter your details and select the region with your character

Input a code into the box and click redeem

Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox