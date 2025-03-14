All Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes
Grab the latest Primogem bonuses before they expire.
The Genshin Impact 5.5 codes are here. Yet another version has passed, and that means a new livestream detailing all the quests, events, and most importantly characters, set to arrive in the latest update. That's not all—as usual, miHoYo will drop three codes during the stream that provide materials, currency, and Primogems that you can use to wish for any new or returning characters.
Judging by the usual drip marketing, we can expect five-star electro character Varesa, and four-star character Iansen—also electro. Then for reruns, we've apparently got Xilonen and Xianyun, so on the whole the roster will be fairly dominated by Natlan this time around. I'll add the codes to the list below as they drop during the stream, but since livestream codes usually expire within a couple of days, you'll want to grab them sooner rather than later.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- GI55Teteocan - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- GoGoVaresa0326 - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
- CoachIansan0326 - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
You can redeem your Genshin codes via two separate methods, though to do either you'll need to reach Adventure Rank 10 by playing a bit of the game first. When you've reached that level, you can either redeem codes through the game:
- Launch Genshin Impact
- Open the in-game menu
- Click on Settings and then choose Account
- Select Redeem Now and enter a code into the box
- Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox
Or you redeem codes via the official website:
- Navigate to the Genshin Impact redemption site
- Enter your details and select the region with your character
- Input a code into the box and click redeem
- Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
One of my favorite indie RPGs is getting a follow-up made with FromSoftware's 25-year-old Super Mario Maker for first person dungeon crawlers
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now has Steam Workshop support, and of course one of the first mods lets you adjust the 'jiggle physics'