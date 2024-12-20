All Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream codes
Snag the latest livestream Primogems before they expire.
The Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream codes are now available. These Primogem bonuses are a regular incentive that miHoYo uses to get people to watch each upcoming version's livestream preview. In the stream, it shows off new events, quests, and most importantly, characters that are dropping in the next Genshin update.
By redeeming these codes, you can get a little bumper of Primogems to add to your hoard, ripe to use pulling for the new characters when they drop. This time around we've got cryo character Citlali, anemo character Lan Yan, and the Pyro archon herself, Mavuika, to look forward to. We're also apparently getting reruns for Clorinde and Arlecchino.
As usual, I'll drop the livestream codes in here as they appear during the program. Since livestream codes generally expire within a day, you'll have to be relatively quick if you want to claim them. Otherwise, enjoy your Primogems and may you successfully complete your archon collection while Mavuika's available.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- UAMPGJASECZH - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- LT5NH2TTXUHM - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
- 4SLPH3BSFVH9 - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
There are two ways to redeem your Genshin codes, but first you'll have to reach Adventure Rank 10. When you get there, you can claim your codes through the game if you do the following:
- Launch Genshin Impact
- Open the menu
- Click Settings and then Account
- Select the Redeem Now option and input a code into the box
- Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox
The second method is via the official code redemption website:
- Navigate to the Genshin Impact redemption site
- Input your login details and pick your region
- Enter a code into the box and choose redeem
- Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.