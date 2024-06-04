Genshin Impact Clorinde build—The best artifacts and weapons

The best Clorinde build in Genshin Impact will allow you to get the most out of this champion duelist and her incredibly flashy moves. While Clorinde is entering a fairly stacked field as an on-field electro DPS, meaning she’s up against the likes of Raiden Shogun, Keqing, and Cyno, she brings a few unique mechanics that make her worth considering.

She specialises in mixing ranged gunshots and powerful dashing sword strikes in order to whittle down the HP of her enemies, and with the right team combo, is sure to overpower even the hardest fights. To help you build her right, we’ve got everything you need, including her abilities and ascension materials.

The best Clorinde build

Clorinde is the second character to use the Bond of Life mechanic, with the first one being the mighty Arlecchino. Activating Clorinde’s skill, Hunter’s Vigil, puts you into a special stance where normal attacks are transformed into pistol shots. These are infused with the electro element, and while they’re considered normal attacks, they actually scale off of the level of the skill itself. These shots also generate Bond of Life, and can pierce through opponents.

This stance change also swaps her elemental skill for Impale the Night, which lets you lunge forward to deal damage, and clears your Bond of Life in order to heal Clorinde—though she can’t be healed by other characters while in this state. Her elemental burst does a few hits of damage as well, and also generates extra Bond of Life, making it good at the start of her field time.

Weapon: Absolution or Finale of the Deep

Clorinde’s best weapon is her signature one: Absolution. This five-star sword has a decent amount of attack, but it provides a huge amount of crit damage as well, not only from the weapon sub-stat, but also from its passive. Alongside that, it boosts your damage substantially when increasing the value of the Bond of Life.

If you’re looking at a heap of other five-star swords and don’t want to shell out on Absolution, then your best bet is either Mistsplitter Reforged or Haran Geppakku Futsu. There’s not much difference between them, but it is worth noting that Clorinde gets a lot of crit rate from her passive and her own stats, which means that Mistsplitter Reforged is more ideal due to its crit damage sub-stat.

For four-star options, Finale of the Deep is an excellent choice. This weapon gives a truly monstrous amount of attack, and also grants Bond of Life as well, meaning it synergises with Clorinde’s general playstyle. Better yet, you can forge it using Midlander Sword Billet’s so it’s completely free-to-play friendly to forge and refine.

Artifacts: Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy (Four-pieces equipped)

Clorinde’s best artifact set is the Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy. This set not only boosts attack as its two-piece bonus, but it buffs overall damage whenever the Bond of Life value on the character changes. It was quite literally built for both Clorinde and Arlecchino. However, as it’s still a fairly new set, you can also do very well with the Gladiator’s Finale set, which boosts normal attack damage substantially.

In terms of stats, because Clorinde will be at her best when in aggravate teams, you’ll usually want to go for an elemental mastery sands, an electro damage goblet, and a crit damage circlet. You’ll want to get a bit of energy recharge if you’re planning on playing her as the only electro unit, but if you pair her with Fischl in those teams, then you can just focus on attack, crit stats, and elemental mastery.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Artifact stat priority Artifact Primary stat Sands of Eon Elemental mastery Goblet of Eonothem Electro damage Circlet of Logos Crit damage

Clorinde Abilities And Constellations

Here we’ve got the full list of Clorinde’s abilities. Big thanks to Honey Impact here, because the volume of text required for modern-day Genshin Impact characters makes our heads hurt:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Normal attack: Oath of Hunting Shadows Basic attack Performs up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged attack Consumes a certain amount of stamina and fires Suppressing Shots in a fan pattern with her pistolet. Plunging attack Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elemental skill Hunter's Vigil Preparing her pistolet, Clorinde enters the Night Vigil state. Her normal attacks are transformed into Swift Hunt pistolet attacks, the damage dealt is converted into electro that cannot be overridden by infusions, and she is unable to use charged attacks. Using her elemental skill will transform it into Impale the Night, which performs a lunging attack that deals electro damage. The damage done through the aforementioned method is considered normal attack damage. Swift Hunt When her Bond of Life is equal to or greater than 100% of her max HP: Performs a pistolet shot. When her Bond of Life is less than 100%, firing her pistolet will grant her Bond of Life, with the amount gained based on her max HP. The shots she fires can pierce opponents, and damage dealt to opponents in their path is increased. Impale the Night The current percentage value of Clorinde's Bond of Life determines its effect. When the Bond of Life value is 0%, perform a normal lunging strike. When the Bond of Life value is less than 100% of her max HP, Clorinde is healed based on the Bond of Life value, and the AoE of the lunging attack and the damage dealt is increased. When the value of the Bond of Life is equal to or greater than 100% of her max HP, use Impale the Night: Pact. The healing multiplier is increased, and the attack AoE and damage dealt by the lunge is increased even further.In addition, when Clorinde is in the Night Vigil state, healing effects other than Impale the Night will not take effect and will instead be converted into a Bond of Life that is a percentage of the healing that would have been received. Arkhe: Ousia Periodically, when Clorinde's Swift Hunt shots strike opponents, a Surging Blade will fall on their position, dealing Ousia-aligned Electro DMG.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elemental burst Last Lightfall Clorinde grants herself a Bond of Life based upon her own max HP before swiftly evading and striking with saber and sidearm as one, dealing AoE electro damage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Passives Night Vigil's Harvest Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Fontaine on the mini-map. Dark-Shattering Flame After a nearby party member triggers an electro-related reaction against an opponent, electro damage dealt by Clorinde's normal attacks and Last Lightfall will be increased by 20% of Clorinde's attack for 15 seconds. Max three stacks. Each stack is counted independently. The maximum damage increase achievable this way for the above attacks is 1,800. Lawful Remuneration If Clorinde's Bond of Life is equal to or greater than 100% of her max HP, her crit rate will increase by 10% for 15 seconds whenever her Bond of Life value increases or decreases. Max two stacks. Each stack is counted independently. Additionally, Hunter's Vigil's Night Vigil state is buffed: While it is active, the percent of healing converted to Bond of Life increases to 100%.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Constellations From This Day, I Pass the Candle's Shadow-Veil While Hunter's Vigil's Night Vigil state is active, when electro damage from Clorinde's normal attacks hit opponents, they will trigger two coordinated attacks from a Nightvigil Shade summoned near the hit opponent, each dealing 30% of Clorinde's attack as electro damage. This effect can occur once every 1.2 seconds. Damage dealt this way is considered normal attack damage. Now, As We Face the Perils of the Long Night Enhance the passive talent Dark-Shattering Flame. After a nearby party member triggers an electro-related reaction against an opponent, electro damage dealt by Clorinde's normal attacks and Last Lightfall will be increased by 30% of Clorinde's attack for 15 seconds. Max three stacks. Each stack is counted independently. When you have three stacks, Clorinde's interruption resistance will be increased. The maximum damage increase achievable this way for the above attacks is 2,700. You must first unlock the passive talent Dark-Shattering Flame. I Pledge to Remember the Oath of Daylight Increases the level of Hunter's Vigil by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. To Enshrine Tears, Life, and Love When Last Lightfall deals damage to an opponent, damage dealt is increased based on Clorinde's Bond of Life percentage. Every 1% of her current Bond of Life will increase Last Lightfall damage by 2%. The maximum Last Lightfall damage increase achievable this way is 200%. Holding Dawn's Coming as My Votive Increases the level of Last Lightfall by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. And So Shall I Never Despair For 12 seconds after Hunter's Vigil is used, Clorinde's crit rate will be increased by 10%, and her crit damage by 70%. Additionally, while Night Vigil is active, a Glimbright Shade will appear under specific circumstances, attacking opponents and dealing 200% of Clorinde's attack as electro damage. Damage dealt this way is considered normal attack damage. The Glimbright Shade will appear when Clorinde is about to be attacked by an opponent or when Clorinde uses Impale the Night: Pact. One Glimbright Shade can be summoned every one second. Six Shades can be summoned per single Night Vigil duration. In addition, while Night Vigil is active, the damage Clorinde receives is decreased by 80% and her interruption resistance is increased. This effect will disappear after the Night Vigil state ends or one second after she summons six Glimbright Shades.

Clorinde Ascension Materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To level up Clorinde to the maximum level, you’ll need all of the items listed below. This doesn’t include experience books, so just make sure you have plenty of them.

Vajrada Amethyst (One sliver, six gemstones, nine fragments, nine chunks)

18 Transoceanic Pearl

30 Transoceanic Chunk

36 Xenochromatic Crystal

46 Fontemer Unihorn

168 Lumitoile

420,000 Mora

Vajrada Amethyst pieces can be nabbed by defeating electro bosses like the Electro Regisvine and the Millennial Pearl Seahorse. You’ll likely want to stick to the Seahorse here though, as that’s the boss you’ll need to farm for the Fontemer Unihorn. Transoceanic and Xenochromatic items can be gained from Fontemer Aberrants, like the crabs, octopi, and jellyfish you can find underwater in Fontaine.

Finally, you can find Lumitoile on the beaches of Fontaine. If you’re reading this and you’ve got Neuvilette, then you’ll remember having to grab them for him too.