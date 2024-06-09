Explore a world on the body of a giant in this Zelda-esque RPG

Last Moon is a retro 1990s RPG reminiscent of the early Legend of Zelda games with maybe a little bit of Wonder Boy in Monster Land thrown in, developed by the independent French team at Sköll Studio. Its wacky setting is a world that exists on top of a giant called If, which has become covered in corrupted creatures after the moon was somehow destroyed by human greed. This situation calls for a plucky Lunar Knight to restore order, and guess what? That's you, my guy.

After waking up inside a gem held by an overgrown vine—look, I told you it was wacky—you set out on a quest that's definitely going to involve some block-pushing puzzles and returning to previously locked-off areas to gain access to them once you've gained the ability to, say, remove a wall of thorns preventing your progress. There's also a day-and-night cycle, with certain areas only being accessible in the dark, though of course things also get more dangerous at night.

You improve as a Lunar knight by tracking down the Runes of the Ancients, of which there are more than 30. You can spend shards to improve both your health and your "lunar glow", and can forge new weapons, upgrade Lunar Knight powers, select skills, and improve your weapon mastery levels by using them in battle against the corrupted creatures of If in both singleplayer and local co-op.

Last Moon is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2025, and will be available on Steam. As announced at the PC Gaming Show, there's a demo you can try right now on the Steam page.