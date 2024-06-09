Explore a world on the body of a giant in this Zelda-esque RPG
Last Moon is a throwback to the cartoon RPGs of yore, with co-op.
Last Moon is a retro 1990s RPG reminiscent of the early Legend of Zelda games with maybe a little bit of Wonder Boy in Monster Land thrown in, developed by the independent French team at Sköll Studio. Its wacky setting is a world that exists on top of a giant called If, which has become covered in corrupted creatures after the moon was somehow destroyed by human greed. This situation calls for a plucky Lunar Knight to restore order, and guess what? That's you, my guy.
After waking up inside a gem held by an overgrown vine—look, I told you it was wacky—you set out on a quest that's definitely going to involve some block-pushing puzzles and returning to previously locked-off areas to gain access to them once you've gained the ability to, say, remove a wall of thorns preventing your progress. There's also a day-and-night cycle, with certain areas only being accessible in the dark, though of course things also get more dangerous at night.
You improve as a Lunar knight by tracking down the Runes of the Ancients, of which there are more than 30. You can spend shards to improve both your health and your "lunar glow", and can forge new weapons, upgrade Lunar Knight powers, select skills, and improve your weapon mastery levels by using them in battle against the corrupted creatures of If in both singleplayer and local co-op.
Last Moon is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2025, and will be available on Steam. As announced at the PC Gaming Show, there's a demo you can try right now on the Steam page.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.