Here's when Dragon's Dogma 2 launches in your region

Nobody should have to live a life where they can't get burned to a crisp by a dragon or hitch a ride on the back of a griffin, and thanks to the imminent launch of Dragon's Dogma 2 you'll soon be able to escape your dreary existence. And the good news is that it's brilliant. It's weird and ambitious, even if it is a bit janky. You might as well check out our Dragon's Dogma 2 review while you're here.

Capcom's massive RPG launches on March 22 in Europe, but March 21 in other timezones. And you can prepare by mucking around with the character creator, which is already available on Steam.

Dragon's Dogma 2 release times

(Image credit: Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available from 00:00 GMT on March 22 in the UK, and here's what time it will unlock in the rest of the world:

March 21

Los Angeles: 17:00 PDT

Mexico City: 18:00 CST

Toronto: 20:00 EDT

Sao Paulo: 21:00 BRT

March 22

London: 00:00 GMT

Paris: 01:00 CET

Helsinki: 02:00 EET

Riyadh: 03:00 AST

Seoul: 09:00 KST

Tokyo: 09:00 JST

Auckland: 13:00 NZDT

Is there a Steam preload for Dragon's Dogma 2?

While preloading went live on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S a wee while ago, there's still no news on this being available on Steam. While some sites have reported it as coming today or already being available, there has not been any official word on when or if it will happen on Steam.

The good news is that, compared to a lot of games these days, Dragon's Dogma 2 has a comparatively small download size, clocking in at just over 60GB. So it shouldn't take too long to download once it launches.