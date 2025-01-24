Dragon Age: The Veilguard's latest update sure sounds like its last

Electronic Arts says thanks and farewell in a new patch for Dragon Age: The Veilguard that sounds very much like it will be the last.

"Thank you all for playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard; we were so happy with the game’s stability at launch and hope you have enjoyed our Quality of Life patches since then," EA wrote. "With the game being in a stable place, we are moving to monitor for any game-breaking bugs should those occur. Dareth shiral!"

"Dareth shiral," for those who don't speak the elven language of the Dragon Age games, is a message of farewell—it literally translates to "safe journey."

By some measures, it's an unremarkable development. Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been around for a few months now, and it was in pretty solid technical shape at launch—no Cyberpunk-style post-launch flailing to be seen. And as a game with no live service features and no expansions or DLC planned, a quick wrap-up after a clean start is not entirely unexpected.

Still, the finality of the update is notable for one simple reason: It comes just two days after Electronic Arts announced that Dragon Age: The Veilguard "underperformed," missing the company's sales expectations by nearly 50%. That's a big miss, and while there's no explicit connection between the sales failure and the seeming end of support, the timing is awfully coincidental.

There's also no overlooking the fact that EA hasn't been shy about taking underperforming games out behind the woodshed in the past. The axe fell prematurely on both Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem after they failed to catch fire, too. But both of those games were notoriously plagued with bugs at launch, and post-launch content was expected.

If this is the final update for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it leaves the game in good shape. Some issues are bound to crop up, and there are some complaints about persistent problems in responses to the announcement on Steam. The main complaints about Veilguard revolve around its story and characters, though, and of course the perception in some corners of gaming fandom that it's "woke," and that not the sort of thing patches can do much about.

I've reached out to EA to ask if this is indeed the final update for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and will update if I receive a reply. In the meantime, the full patch notes are below.

Quality of Life Changes

Recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels.

Bug Fixes