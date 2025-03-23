Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets a crumb of support as EA offers free weapon skins to coincide with a 50% discount

News
By published

All Dragon Age games available for cheap until March 27.

A lineup of heroes from Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
(Image credit: EA)

The Steam Spring Sale may be over but, like rain in Scotland, the discounts never truly end. If your wallet survived the tsunami of cheap games over the last couple of weeks, then you can currently grab BioWare's fantasy RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard at a 50% discount.

That's not all, either. To coincide with the sale, publisher EA is offering a free cosmetic DLC, somewhat clumsily named Rook's Weapons Appearance Offer. Annoyingly, the store page doesn't actually explain what said Weapons Appearance offer entails, simply stating that "The items will appear in Rook's Room when you log into Dragon Age: The Veilguard" for players who download it.

However, a Steam review by wicked_Italian (what a name) explains "The new weapon is called 'Watchful' and I wouldn't recommend anyone who has trypophobia to equip any of the weapon skins." Trypophobia is an aversion to repeated patterns of clusters of small holes, an aversion which, having just been bombarded with images of clusters of small holes thanks to Google, I can entirely understand.

In any case, this intriguing DLC pack is available until April 9, and is free to download for anyone who already owns the game or buys it between now and then. The discount on The Veilguard itself, however, ends March 27.

It's curious that EA is offering anything new for The Veilguard at all, with the publisher seemingly washing its hands of the game after its commercial underperformance. EA set a target of 3 million sales for BioWare's RPG sequel in its first two months, around the same number that the original Dragon Age hit in its first four months on sale.

Unfortunately, The Veilguard only reached half of that target. EA subsequently laid off at least half of BioWare's staff, while refocussing developer around a single project, the as-yet untitled Mass Effect 5. All of which suggests that EA is done with Dragon Age for the foreseeable future. The Veilguard itself received a flurry of patches in the wake of launch, but as of January's Update 5, BioWare stated the game was now in "a stable place" and as such the studio was "moving to monitor for any game breaking bugs".

So, does this cosmetic pack represent a slight change of heart? Or is it simply EA trying to coax a few more players into investing in the game? The Veilguard discount is part of a larger Dragon Age franchise sale, with the other three games in the series currently available at 80% off (Dragon Age: Ultimate Edition for £5/$6 is particularly tasty), so I reckon it's more likely to be the latter.

For what it's worth, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is not a bad game by any means. Lauren thought it sanded off a few too many edges off the characters and decisions in her review, but otherwise found it a thrilling action-RPG. "The Veilguard nails action combat and exploration and visual grandeur, but in a series about defining a hero with morally ambiguous choices, the choices here are too easy to make."

Given how chock-full of games last October was, I can understand why players might have skipped The Veilguard at full price. But it's easily worth the £25/$30 that it's currently available for.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Rick Lane
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Rook, Neve, Emmrich, Lucanis, and the rest of their alliance stand together
Dragon Age: The Veilguard's latest update sure sounds like its last
Morrigan, the Witch of the Wilds in the Dragon Age serries, shown wielding magic in front of a Darkspawn.
Is this the end of Dragon Age? Veilguard was good, but BioWare needed an all-timer, and I'm nervous about what's next
Gallica and the protagonist from Metaphor: ReFantazio.
The best deals in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is my third-favorite game of the year, and I don't care who knows
The Veilguard - Neve grimaces and uses magic to fend off a magical punch
It sure sounds like Electronic Arts thinks cutting Dragon Age: The Veilguard's live service components was a mistake
Dragon Age character Varric looking confidently forward
'Dragon Age isn't dead because it's yours now,' former BioWare writer reassures fans: 'EA/BioWare owns the IP but you can't own an idea'
Latest in RPG
Minthara BG3 looking upset
Another round of Baldur's Gate 3 unearthing reveals Minthara can end up living in a sewer, an unused beach ending, and more
Person battling bizarre four-eyed monster with stylish UI elements surrounding them
Persona and Metaphor: ReFantazio's UI designer is open to accessibility options for players who find the stylish menus overstimulating: 'That is something we understand we'll need to work on and provide in the future'
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth money farm - Super Crazy Delivery
Like a Dragon series director sums up why sidequests are essential to a great RPG with a single metaphor: 'a good main dish alone will not earn you a Michelin star'
Image of a sweetroll with a candle in it
Bethesda marks Oblivion's 19th with a sweetroll, a candle, and absolutely no happy birthday gift for fans eager for the still-unannounced remaster
Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots
Getting to level 50 in Fallout 76 to become a ghoul actually isn't as daunting as it seems, which is why I created a new character
Koana, a main character in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, stares thoughtfully at a book in his hands.
After a controversial coding slip-up fed stalkers info on their victim's alts, FF14 wipes the slate clean to try and fix its mistakes
Latest in News
Minthara BG3 looking upset
Another round of Baldur's Gate 3 unearthing reveals Minthara can end up living in a sewer, an unused beach ending, and more
A shirtless man rides a big fish underwater
Ark devs distance themselves from AI-generated trailer: 'we did not know that they were doing it'
Team Fortress Spy being shocked
An FPS studio pulled its game from Steam after it got caught linking to malware disguised as a demo, but the dev insists it was actually the victim of a labyrinthine conspiracy
Neighbors Suburban Warfare screenshot a child aims a slingshot at a man from across a cul-de-sac.
A beta of backyard FPS Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is out now, and the balance discussion is hysterical: nerf trash can lids and children
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer still - woman in the front seat of a car, looking out the back window while holding a wad of cash
The specter of a GTA 6 delay haunts the games industry: 'Some companies are going to tank' if they guess wrong, says analyst
Screenshot from Wreckfest 2
Wreckfest 2 has hit early access for your car-obliterating combat racing enjoyment
More about rpg
Minthara BG3 looking upset

Another round of Baldur's Gate 3 unearthing reveals Minthara can end up living in a sewer, an unused beach ending, and more
Skyrim warrior performing shout

A bizarre mod that adds human poop to Skyrim led me on an enlightening journey into Viking sanitation: 'Your world will certainly be more immersive, but it will also certainly smell worse'
Minthara BG3 looking upset

Another round of Baldur's Gate 3 unearthing reveals Minthara can end up living in a sewer, an unused beach ending, and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Minthara BG3 looking upset
Another round of Baldur's Gate 3 unearthing reveals Minthara can end up living in a sewer, an unused beach ending, and more
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 23
A shirtless man rides a big fish underwater
Ark devs distance themselves from AI-generated trailer: 'we did not know that they were doing it'
Neighbors Suburban Warfare screenshot a child aims a slingshot at a man from across a cul-de-sac.
A beta of backyard FPS Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is out now, and the balance discussion is hysterical: nerf trash can lids and children
Screenshot from Wreckfest 2
Wreckfest 2 has hit early access for your car-obliterating combat racing enjoyment
Alma, the handler from Monster Hunter Wilds, closes her eyes and looks a little disappointed.
Monster Hunter director joined an online hunt, carted first: 'I feel bad about that'
Team Fortress Spy being shocked
An FPS studio pulled its game from Steam after it got caught linking to malware disguised as a demo, but the dev insists it was actually the victim of a labyrinthine conspiracy
Age of Empires 2
Former Age of Empires 2 dev claims Microsoft demanded its first expansion should have a Korean faction, because 'StarCraft sold 3 million copies in Korea'
A 1950s pickup truck smashes through a building while being cornered by a police car in Deliver At All Costs
Chaotic courier sim Deliver At All Costs will crash through your letterbox this May, and its latest trailer is even weirder than I expected
Skyrim warrior performing shout
A bizarre mod that adds human poop to Skyrim led me on an enlightening journey into Viking sanitation: 'Your world will certainly be more immersive, but it will also certainly smell worse'