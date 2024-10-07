Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred release date and release times

We’re less than 24 hours away from when the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred release times begin. The action RPG’s first expansion adds an entire region to its open world, a new class, skill-altering rune items, and mercenary companions to fight by your side. Blizzard has spent the last year reworking most of the game’s core systems and it’s all finally coming together in one massive update.

Vessel of Hatred’s campaign will pick up where the original story left off. Neyrelle is on her way to the jungle region of Nahantu with a demon lord in her pocket. It’ll be your job to find her and figure out how to prevent Mephisto from crawling out of his crystalline prison. And once you’re finished with the campaign, there will be a whole new season with its own unique event, and several new types of dungeons to dip into for heaps of loot.

When is the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred release time?

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred will have a global release at 4 pm PDT on Monday, October 7 for PC players using Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher or Steam. For most of the other regions it’ll be October 8. Blizzard is based in California, so the release times are all centered around its own time zone. You can see when it’ll be available in your local time or view the global release times below:

October 7: 4 pm PDT (Los Angeles)

4 pm PDT (Los Angeles) October 7: 7 pm EDT (New York)

7 pm EDT (New York) October 8: 8 am BRT (São Paulo)

8 am BRT (São Paulo) October 8: 12 am BST (London)

12 am BST (London) October 8: 1 am CEST (Berlin)

1 am CEST (Berlin) October 8: 10 am AEST (Sydney)

10 am AEST (Sydney) October 8: 12 pm NZST (Auckland)

You can still pre-load the expansion before it’s out to save yourself the wait. Battle.net players will find the option to do so under Diablo 4 on the launcher and Steam users will need to download it from their library. Blizzard said there will be one more patch to get when the expansion goes live, but that it won’t be very big. Then, as soon as it goes live you can start playing the new campaign and then jump into the Season of Hatred Rising.