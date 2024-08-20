Where to find the three bells in Black Myth: Wukong

Deciding whether to ring the bells in Black Myth: Wukong is a difficult choice—if you've got any familiarity with soulslikes, you're probably wondering whether doing so is going to have some massive narrative impact later in the game. The good news is that as far as we can tell, it doesn't. There are three Black Myth: Wukong bell locations you need to find and ring if you want to uncover their secret.

I'll run through each bell location, offer a few little tips for beating the Yaoguai Chieftain guarding each—don't worry, they aren't too tough—and I'll also explain what ringing the bells actually does.

Should you ring the bell in Black Myth: Wukong?

If you happened upon the first bell after beating Guangzhi in the Forest of Wolves, you might be wondering whether it's a good idea to ring it. Usually in a soulslike, ringing bells or activating mysterious important looking objects has a big impact on the narrative. Here, however, you're safe. Ringing the three bells unlocks a secret area, what the game seems to refer to as an 'Obsession'. Think of it like the dream section in Sekiro where you can explore a little self-contained region with its own loot.

Forest of Wolves bell location

Head across the bridge after the chest in the Forest of Wolves

The first bell is available quite early on, but you'll have to beat a boss in order to get to it. From the Outside the Forest Keeper's Shrine in the Forest of the Wolves, you need to:

Continue along the path and turn left where you find the two wolf Yaoguai

Follow the path around until you reach the chest guarded by a strong Yaoguai

Head across the bridge to your right with the Yaoguai archer

Follow the path with the three torch-lit pillars and enter through a gate with a giant stone head lying just beyond it

Inside you'll find the Yaoguai Chieftain Guangzhi boss. He isn't too hard to beat—just be aware of his long-range thrusts and remember to roll around if he sets you on fire. Once you've beaten him, you can ring the first bell at the back of his arena.

Bamboo Grove bell location

Climb the stairs after you defeat Guangmou

The second bell is located in the Bamboo Grove area, but the good news is it's on the main track and accessible immediately after you fight the Yaoguai Chieftain Guangmou boss. This snake-summoning sorcerer is also quite an easy fight, but he can poison you and use a variety of AoE magic. If you do get poisoned, use the Anti-Miasma Powder medicine if you've found any to remove it. He's also quite easy to stun lock with basic combos, so whack away. Once he's beaten, climb the three sets of stairs behind him to the shrine with the second bell and ring it.

Marsh of White Mist bell location

Turn left instead of going into Black Wind Cave
Ring the third bell by the hanging corpse
Examine the corpse once you return from the temple to get the Fireproof Mantle

The final bell is available at the end of the Bamboo Grove area after the Whiteclad Noble boss fight. This boss is the trickiest of the three, since he has two phases, but he's relatively easy to deal with if you utilise your spells, spirits, and the Red Tide transformation you got from Guangzhi, which is a great way to deal damage in his form without suffering any yourself.

One tip you might find useful is waiting until your Focus Points are fully charged (the dots in the bottom right), then use Immobilize on him and spend those points on a powerful heavy attack that'll deal a big chunk of damage. After the boss is beaten:

Instead of heading into Black Wind Cave behind where the Whiteclad Noble was, turn left and follow the water through the gap in the rocks

You'll come to a misty clearing with some wolf Yaoguai enemies and one hanging from a tree. The final bell is at the back.

Ringing this begins a short cutscene and afterwards you'll find yourself transported to the Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple, an otherwise inaccessible area. You might remember the Guanyin Temple as the place where you fought that big wolf boss. Be sure to check the temple courtyard for some chests you can open, one containing the special Guanyin's Prayer Beads item. After you beat the Elder Jinchi and get transported out, examine the hanging corpse on the tree to get the Fireproof Mantle Vessel.