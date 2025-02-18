Should you give Sargamis the relic in Avowed?

Dawntreader is likely to be the moment you realise that Avowed doesn’t shy away from asking difficult questions even in side quests. On this occasion, it’s whether you should let another godlike use the souls of innocents to bring back their (likely still evil) god, Eothas. Just another day for the Envoy, really. The Sargamis choice being so intertwined with the main story doesn’t make things any easier though–it even impacts your ending slightly.

Making matters worse, one of the best Avowed weapons is up for grabs–a flaming sword. If you’ve been collecting the Totem of Rightful Rulership fragments from across Dawnshore, then you’re well on your way to having a great build to carry you into the later and more hostile regions.

Should you give Sargamis the relic in Dawntreader?

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

The best option in Dawntreader is to kill Sargamis and then give the Voice the statue afterwards. Whether you give Sargamis the relic and help him or choose to attack him, the ending to the Dawntreader quest is almost identical, as the oracle ultimately sacrifices himself anyway. However, whether you kill the oracle or later give the Voice the statue will impact your ending slightly.

Whichever way Sargamis inevitably dies, you’re able to loot the Last Light of Day sword from his body. This is a one-handed sword that deals bonus fire damage with each hit and heals you after each kill. As you can imagine, it’s an excellent weapon, especially at the start of the game.

Depending on your background or your Intellect stat, there is also a secret ending where you can give Sargamis the relic but persuade him to stop his experiment. This will still give you the Last Light of Day, but Sargamis will live, which will add a section in the ending animation explaining what he does in the future. Surprisingly, it’s actually nothing evil. If you’re able to convince him, then I’d recommend you do.

Here’s an overview of each of the Sargamis choices and their outcomes:

Give Sargamis the relic

Talk to Sargamis enough and you’ll eventually have the option to give him the Splinter of Eothas, which you then have to place in the massive statue and activate using the nearby lever. Unfortunately for Sargamis, his plan fails, leading him to sacrifice himself as the final soul for his machine.

Kill Sargamis

Given Sargamis has sacrificed innocents and is attempting to summon (and redeem) the controversial Eothas, killing him is the most obvious option. This choice can be made at multiple points throughout your conversation with him, all of which result in a boss fight.

When you kill him, you can loot the Last Light of Day from his corpse. A dangerous, egotistic animancer is out of the picture and you get some good loot. That’s a win in my book.

Ignore Sargamis

Speaking to Sargamis after uncovering the fate of the expedition team is actually entirely optional, so you can simply return to Ofryc and complete the quest. Not only is this the unsatisfying, boring option, but you also won’t get the Last Light of Day—boo.

Sacrifice yourself

After returning to Sargamis with the relic and going through with his experiment, you can eventually offer to sacrifice yourself to finish the ritual. It’s more of a funny option than a solution to the quest as it just kills you and reloads the save.

Should you give the Voice the statue in Dawntreader?

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

With Sargamis dealt with, the Voice asks that you commune with it using the nearby adra pillar. Here, the Voice suggests the statue be given to them for a vague future purpose. You’ll then be able to either give the Voice the statue or destroy it, believing it too dangerous to be meddled with.

This choice slightly impacts your ending, so spoilers ahead.

Give the Voice the statue

If you give the statue over to the Voice, you’ll finish Sargamis’ experiment by placing the Splinter. Oddly, there are no immediate consequences of giving the disembodied voice a massive automaton, but this comes back in the ending animation. Here, Sapadal will roam the Living Lands using the statue. That may sound threatening, but it’s surprisingly sweet!

Destroy the statue

If you destroy the statue, Sapadal will be unable to use the body and so this section is absent in the ending animation. In other words, you denied your god a body.