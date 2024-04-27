Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, April 27

Win your weekend Wordle with our help. We've got general tips if you'd like to mix up your usual strategy, a clue written specifically for the April 27 (1043) game if you'd like more direct advice, and the answer for today's Wordle if you just need to get over the finish line in a hurry.

Well, that didn't take long. At first, it looked like I had plenty of different ways to take the results of my opening guesses, but a little bit of thought—and a couple of grey letters revealed beforehand—made it clear that there was only one way to go. Let's see if I can have a quick Wordle win tomorrow too.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, April 27

A highly polished jewel or metal object might do this in the light, shining brightly for all to see. You'll have to find two different vowels to win today's Wordle.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Enjoy today's win. The answer to the April 27 (1043) Wordle is GLEAM.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 26: VAPID

VAPID April 25: INTRO

INTRO April 24: SWORE

SWORE April 23: ROVER

ROVER April 22: LASER

LASER April 21: JOLLY

JOLLY April 20: LUCID

LUCID April 19: RAISE

RAISE April 18: FACET

FACET April 17: TITHE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.