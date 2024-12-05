Killing Floor 3 is bringing back its fireball-hurling mecha zombies, and now they have jetpacks
The co-op zombie slaying sequel makes The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 list.
I feel like a fraud calling myself a fan of co-op shooters while having never played a Killing Floor game. I hope to remedy that with Killing Floor 3, which was voted in by The Council of peers and industry professionals as one of the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted's most anticipated games for next year. Developer Tripwire Interactive debuted a new trailer during the show and shared that Killing Floor 3 will release in "early 2025."
The trailer is a brief showcase of a returning "zed" type: the Husk, a breed of mechanized zombies who… jesus, they shoot fireballs out of a cannon? OK Killing Floor, you've got my attention.
Husks have been a staple of Killing Floor's enemy pool since the beginning, known for their unique role as ranged damage-dealers. But Killing Floor 3 isn't bringing them back unchanged—as far as I can tell, these are the first Husks to sport jetpacks. Yep, these zeds take the skies to rain down fire on players, and if they do catch up to you, that flame cannon becomes a flamethrower.
The Killing Floor 3 Steam page is still light on details, but Tripwire has been regularly talking about the game in blog posts. KF3 will launch with seven maps and six operators, and in a recent "Specialist Deep Dive," Tripwire explained what's new with progression in KF3:
- Unique Sidearms for Every Perk: Each perk now comes with its own sidearm. Similar to primary weapons, you can choose any sidearm from other specialists if it better suits your playstyle.
- Selectable Tools: Perks start with a tool that fits their specialization. For example, Imran begins with a multi-tool that can unlock traps, ziplines and more. Meanwhile, Foster starts with an ammo bag. However, any specialist can purchase any tool at the trader pod, giving you more options on the battlefield.
- Enhanced Levels and Skills: We've expanded the progression system. Each specialist’s perk has 30 levels and over 30 skill choices, with each skill upgradable 3 times.
- Operational Budget System: As you level up, your operational budget increases, giving you the ability to start the fight with custom-modified weapons.
- Unique Gadgets for Each Specialist: Every specialist wields a unique gadget (otherwise known as the "oh shit button") that reflects their personality and role.
My main exposure to wave-based zombie modes is Call of Duty Zombies and Halo Firefight, both modes that sometimes felt held back by the rest of the games they existed in, so it's cool to see how big Killing Floor can go when horde mode is the only mode.
Killing Floor 3 is your #24 Most Wanted game, releasing early next year. Be sure to watch the full PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted to see the full list.
