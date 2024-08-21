Civilization 7's new narrator is Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie
Civilization has its first woman narrator, and it's none other than Brienne of Tarth.
A new Civilization game means a new Civilization narrator, and for the upcoming Civ 7 the task will fall to Gwendoline Christie, best known for her portrayal of Brienne of Tarth in HBO's Game of Thrones series.
Christie will join a long time of famous Civilization narrators with distinct voices, a tradition that began in 2005 with Leonard Nimoy in Civilization 4:
Civilization 5 followed in 2010 with William Morgan Sheppard:
Civilization 6, in 2016, gave us Sean Bean in one of the few roles in which he doesn't die midway through the second act:
And now, Christie steps in to take over. She'll be the first woman to narrate a Civilization game, and the new "narrator reveal trailer" erases any doubt that she's an excellent choice.
Civ fans on Reddit seem very pleased with it as well, and not just out of Game of Thrones nostalgia—although of course we're not going to avoid that completely. This is the internet, after all.
Following an initial tease earlier this year, Firaxis and 2K Games lifted the curtain on Civ 7 in a big way this week at Gamescom. We've got a detailed breakdown of the game's new features, a hands-on preview and insights from creative director Ed Beach, and even a release date: Civilization 7 is set to launch on February 11 and will be available for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.