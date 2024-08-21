Civilization 7's new narrator is Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie

Sid Meierâ€™s Civilization VII - Narrator Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A new Civilization game means a new Civilization narrator, and for the upcoming Civ 7 the task will fall to Gwendoline Christie, best known for her portrayal of Brienne of Tarth in HBO's Game of Thrones series.

Christie will join a long time of famous Civilization narrators with distinct voices, a tradition that began in 2005 with Leonard Nimoy in Civilization 4:

Civilization 5 followed in 2010 with William Morgan Sheppard:

Civilization 6, in 2016, gave us Sean Bean in one of the few roles in which he doesn't die midway through the second act:

And now, Christie steps in to take over. She'll be the first woman to narrate a Civilization game, and the new "narrator reveal trailer" erases any doubt that she's an excellent choice.

Civ fans on Reddit seem very pleased with it as well, and not just out of Game of Thrones nostalgia—although of course we're not going to avoid that completely. This is the internet, after all.

Following an initial tease earlier this year, Firaxis and 2K Games lifted the curtain on Civ 7 in a big way this week at Gamescom. We've got a detailed breakdown of the game's new features , a hands-on preview and insights from creative director Ed Beach, and even a release date: Civilization 7 is set to launch on February 11 and will be available for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store .