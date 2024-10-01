The PC game releases we're most excited about in October

It's a big month for PC gaming, with two substantial new RPGs, Metaphor: ReFantazio and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, a Diablo 4 expansion, a new MechWarrior campaign, the usual fall Call of Duty release, and a few exciting wildcards. I'm particularly looking forward to No More Room in Hell 2, a co-op zombie shooter from the makers of medieval warfare series Chivalry.

See what's out in October below, as well as some of the big gaming events to look out for. For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, check out our big list of 2024's upcoming PC games.

MechWarrior 5: Clans | October 3

In a recent preview, Jon called Clans "a confident leap over 2019's MechWarrior 5," which is promising. ("MechWarrior 5" is also in the name of this game, but it's actually a standalone campaign, not an expansion.)

Silent Hill 2 remake | October 7

The horror fans I know are nervous about this one: Will developer Bloober Team successfully update a Konami horror classic, or will this "evolved" version fail to reproduce the things that made it so good in 2001?

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred | October 8

Diablo 4's first big expansion introduces the Spiritborn class (more details here), and extends the map into a jungle region called Nahantu, where we'll find "new enemies, dungeons, a new PvE co-op challenge, and more."

Metaphor: ReFantazio | October 10

If your reaction to this one is "what the hell is a Fantazio," just think "Persona but fantasy." That's how Josh described this big RPG after playing it at Summer Game Fest, but I should add the caveat that he was also surprised by "the myriad ways in which the game isn't Persona."

Factorio: Space Age | October 21

Just as Satisfactory enjoys a successful 1.0 launch, here's another reason to build factories: The excellent Factorio is getting an expansion that "continues the player's journey after launching rockets into space." That's right: factories in spaaaaaace.

No More Room in Hell 2 (early access) | October 22

An eight-player co-op zombie shooter from Torn Banner, the developer of one of my favorite games, Chivalry 2. Something cool about this one is that you and your teammates spawn on the map alone and have to find each other with prox chat.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 | October 24

Well, wouldn't you know it: Another Call of Duty in the fall. Treyarch is back in the pilot seat for this return to the Cold War. Morgan didn't find its new "omnimovement" all that exciting in the beta.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | October 31 🎃

The month concludes with BioWare's first big singleplayer RPG since Mass Effect: Andromeda in 2017. We've had mixed feelings about it so far, but Lauren liked what she played in September, saying that it's the BioWare comeback fans want.

October gaming events

More games releasing in October

October 2 — Kill Knight - Stylish isometric shooter (Steam)

- Stylish isometric shooter (Steam) October 3 — Parcel Corps - Bike messenger action (Steam)

- Bike messenger action (Steam) October 4 — Until Dawn - PS4 horror game comes to PC (Steam)

- PS4 horror game comes to PC (Steam) October 7 — Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop) - Write nice letters (Steam)

- Write nice letters (Steam) October 8 — Dead Season - Zombie survival tactical XCOM-like (Steam)

- Zombie survival tactical XCOM-like (Steam) October 10 — Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero - Dragon Ball fighting game (Steam)

- Dragon Ball fighting game (Steam) October 11 — Europa - Ghibli-inspired platforming adventure (Steam)

- Ghibli-inspired platforming adventure (Steam) October 15 — DayZ: Frostline - Snowy survival expansion (Steam)

- Snowy survival expansion (Steam) October 15 — Neva - Sidescroller from the Gris creator (Steam)

- Sidescroller from the Gris creator (Steam) October 15 — Drova: Forsaken Kin - Celtic action RPG (Steam)

- Snowy survival expansion (Steam) October 17 — Unknown 9: Awakening - Dimension hopping action (Steam)

- Dimension hopping action (Steam) October 21 — Awaken: Astral Blade - Bionic girl Metroidvania (Steam)

- Bionic girl Metroidvania (Steam) October 21 — Worshippers of Cthulhu (Early Access) - Cultist sim (Steam)

(Early Access) - Cultist sim (Steam) October 22 — Streets of Rogue 2 - Immersive roguelike sandbox (Steam)

- Immersive roguelike sandbox (Steam) October 24 — Flint: Treasure of Oblivion - Tactical pirate RPG (Steam)

- Tactical pirate RPG (Steam) October 24 — Sonic X Shadow Generations - Remaster with new stuff (Steam)

- Remaster with new stuff (Steam) October 29 — Life is Strange: Double Exposure - Parallel timelines (Steam)