The PC game releases we're most excited about in December

2024 is coming to a close, but not without some exciting PC games to see it off—most notably Path of Exile 2, which releases in early access this month and threatens to tear away even the most dedicated Diablo 4 players. We're also looking forward to MachineGames' take on Indiana Jones, and free-to-play shooter Delta Force expands the increasingly crowded mil-FPS scene.

See what's out in December below. For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC in the near future, check out our list of 2025's upcoming PC games.

Delta Force | December 4

A free-to-play shooter that we recently called "an awkward marriage of Battlefield and Call of Duty." Awkward or not, it's one of Steam's most wishlisted games, and one we expect to be popular.

Infinity Nikki | December 5

An open world fashion adventure. "What Infinity Nikki lacks in difficulty, it makes up for with a gorgeous wardrobe and charmingly scenic world I can't stop poking around," Mollie said in her review.

Path of Exile 2 | December 6 (early access)

The big one this month, and maybe this year. After scrapping a plan to replace the existing Path of Exile with this sequel, Grinding Gear Games is releasing its next APRG evolution as a standalone game in early access this month—and it's looking great.

December gaming events

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted , our second event of the year, will be streamed on December 5

, our second event of the year, will be streamed on December 5 The Game Awards air December 12, and as usual we expect some big reveals along with the awards.

air December 12, and as usual we expect some big reveals along with the awards. The final Steam sale of the year, the Steam Winter Sale, will kick off on December 19 and run until Jan 2. The current sale, the Steam Autumn Sale, ends on Dec 4.

More games releasing in December

December 3 — Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age - Steampunk 2v2 2D fighter (Steam)

- Steampunk 2v2 2D fighter (Steam) December 4 — The Edge of Allegoria - Edgy humor retro RPG (Steam)

- Edgy humor retro RPG (Steam) December 5 — Entropy Survivors - Top-down bullet-hell roguelike (Steam)

- Top-down bullet-hell roguelike (Steam) December 5 — Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop - Roguelite spaceship repair (Steam)

- Roguelite spaceship repair (Steam) December 11 — Fairy Tail 2 - Anime battler sequel (Steam)

- Anime battler sequel (Steam) December 12 — Kletka - Co-op survival horror with a hungry elevator (Steam)

- Co-op survival horror with a hungry elevator (Steam) December 12 — The Spirit of the Samurai - Stop-motion samurai metroidvania (Steam)

- Stop-motion samurai metroidvania (Steam) December 17 — Flint: Treasure of Oblivion - Tactical pirate RPG (Steam)

- Tactical pirate RPG (Steam) December 20 — The Midnight Crimes - Point and click detective adventure (Steam)