My favorite new desktop buddy on Steam is a cat that goes fishing

Cats like fish, which is a stereotypical gag kind of thing but also true because I imagine most carnivores like fish. Anyway, what if a cat was named Fischer and it liked to go fishing and that was it, that was the whole thing? If you like that as much as I do then probably you will also like the idea of Fischer's Fishing Journey,

Fischer just chills there in fullscreen, wallpaper, and desktop mode. He goes fishing. He sometimes catches a funny looking fish and you stop what you're doing to find out what got caught. They're lovely little backgrounds, too, that vary with time of day as Fischer goes on a little journey around the world and meets other fishing enthusiasts and/or background characters.

You cash in the fish to spend on upgrades to Fischer's fish tank, bait, rod, and to reach new places in Fischer's little cat RV. The fish tank? That's where you keep stuff that you like the most, and hey, those fish also make little fish coins for unlocking new places to go and fish to catch, all of which varies with the weather and the place and the time of day.

"Desktop pets are so back, baby," proclaimed PC Gamer's Lauren Morton earlier this year. "I'm enamored with this crop of virtual pet idlers for being so quintessentially PC. There are literally hundreds of idle games on Steam, phones, and consoles, but the desktop pet is an experience that only really makes sense on the multi-purpose screen real estate of a computer."

I like this one, folks, because I like that it's a desktop wallpaper all its own in addition to an idler. That's a nice feature and one I definitely want to see replicated in future desktop toys and pets like this one.

You can find Fischer's Fishing Journey on Steam, where it's $8.