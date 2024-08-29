Where to find Osidion in WoW: The War Within
Locate the Ensemble vendor in Khaz Agar.
Osidion is an NPC found in Dornogal, the Earthen city located on the Isle of Dorn in World of Warcraft's latest expansion, The War Within. He's an Ensemble vendor, meaning he sells you transmog appearances in exchange for Resonant Crystals; the new Khaz Algar currency rewarded for various activities, including completing world quests and killing rares.
If your character looking their best isn't at the top of your list of things to do when it comes to a new WoW expansion, maybe it's time to examine your priorities. In all seriousness though, leveling to 80 in mismatched gear is one thing, but as soon as you hit max level there's no excuse for not smartening yourself up. With that in mind, here's where to find Osidion in The War Within.
WoW Osidion location
As mentioned above, Osidion is found in Dornogal, but his exact location can be tricky to pinpoint. He's standing behind a counter in the large, square, stone structure, just to the south of the crafting area. If you're still unsure, check the screenshot above for his exact location.
Most of his ensembles are sold for 9750 Resonant Crystals, and each contains a matching set. If you want to see how an outfit looks before you part with your hard-earned currency, hover over an item in Osidion's inventory and press Ctrl + left-click to bring up the preview window.
Resonant Crystals are similar to Dragon Isles Supplies from Dragonflight. You can get them from most open-world activities throughout the Khaz Agar zones and, thanks to the new Warband system, you can transfer them between characters too. This means that if you play more than one character, funnelling the currency to just one will make getting enough to buy the ensembles much easier—especially now that appearances are shared across your Warband.
