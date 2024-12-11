Build a floating neighborhood with your friends in this vibrant MMO life sim that crowdfunded over $1.2 million

Spending hours passing the time in a colorful life sim by farming, crafting, decorating, and exploring is great—but it's even better with some friends along for the ride. In upcoming cozy MMO Loftia, that's just what you'll do: build a house on a floating island in the sky and connect it up with your friends' cozy homes. Then build, craft, farm, and explore the world together.

We got a brief but appealing look at Loftia during the Wholesome Snack showcase this week, which you can watch below. And if you like what you see, you're not alone. Loftia already has a lot of fans: developer Qloud Games ran a Kickstarter campaign back in August with a goal of $150,000, but wound up netting more than $1.2 million. Wow.

Loftia Neighborhoods Trailer | Wholesome Snack 2024 - YouTube Watch On

"Customize your own personal floating island and join up with others to form neighborhoods. Decorate, farm, craft and party together!" says the developer. "From scavenging in deserted factories to venturing through sky islands, you can work together with friends to tackle group content, and solve challenging puzzles across new biomes."

Sustainability is a key theme in the "solarpunk" world of Loftia, so you won't just grow a patch of vegetables but practice "sustainable farming techniques like hydroponics, aquaponics, and trellis farming," as well as "using renewable energy generated from the sun, wind and rain." You'll also recycle old junk and turn it into new equipment and build furniture out of reclaimed wood. Look, these floating islands aren't that big so you can't just chop down a forest every time you need a new bookcase.

Even if your friends aren't around, you don't need to play alone. Loftia also has cute pets to adopt and play dress-up with, "from capybaras and turtles, to endangered species and more." There's no concrete release date announcement for Loftia yet, but the official site says early access will begin in late 2025.