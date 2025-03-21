Inzoi's 'Smart Zoi' AI system sounds great on paper but seeing it in a live demo didn't exactly wow me

News
By published

AI is supposed to give the life sim's characters better reasoning, but I'll believe it when I actually see it.

Two people talking in the street
(Image credit: Krafton)

It's an important part of any life sim: giving the characters life. No one wants to play a life sim where your friends and neighbors act like drones mindlessly following daily routines to meet their needs as if they're going step-by-step through a checklist.

The developers of early access life sim Inzoi are attempting to give their characters better reasoning skills and more realistic behavior through an AI system they call "Smart Zoi." At the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this week, I attended a panel given by Kangwook Lee, Krafton's head of deep learning, where he explained the Smart Zoi system and gave a brief live demo of it in action.

I will say this: it's pretty ambitious. I know we see AI shoved into everything these days, but Inzoi's AI isn't running on some distant server, it's running right there on your PC. Since the game's gorgeous looks are already taking up so much processing power, that doesn't leave much room for AI to do its thing, either, and there's another important consideration: speed.

You can speed up time by 5x while you're playing Inzoi, so all those characters will need to make all their decisions at five times speed without their little AI-powered brains breaking.

At the panel, Lee first showed us what Krafton calls "Utility AI." That's a basic decision-making system based on a character's needs: hunger, fun, hygiene, social interaction, etc. If a character's hunger meter is lower than its hygiene meter, for example, it'll prioritize food over taking a bath.

Inzoi

(Image credit: Krafton)

Smart Zoi, Lee said, is about a character making a decision not just based on needs but context. Say that same character is hungry, but they have dinner reservations with their fiancee in 10 minutes. A character running on Utility AI would still eat immediately, thus ruining its appetite for their dinner date.

A character with Smart Zoi enabled, Lee said, would take that dinner reservation into account, and either wait for dinner with their darling or have a small snack instead of just wolfing down all the food in sight.

Sounds great. Sounds great. Lee then demonstrated the system with a live demo, and it didn't look particularly great.

In the demo we met Grace and David, a married couple of Zois, and watched them go about their lives, first with just Utility AI running the show. I couldn't quite tell what Grace was doing in the bedroom, but I think she tried to turn on some music. The stereo or speaker broke and started sparking and buzzing. In search of some alternate entertainment, she instead went to the computer in another room to start "investigating interesting facts," which I assume meant she was watching the Inzoi version of YouTube. David, meanwhile, watched TV in the living room.

Then Lee switched on David and Grace's Smart Zoi system. They both began doing different things. But those things weren't exactly interesting and didn't feel like a big leap in AI-powered immersion.

Inzoi

(Image credit: Krafton)

Instead of using the computer, Grace decided she wanted to "clean mouse." I'm going to make an assumption here: Grace's AI-fueled brain contains a typo and she really wanted to "clean house" to feel more productive. Either that or all her investigations at the computer left her mouse filthy. (Third possibility: she has a pet mouse that needed a bath.)

I wasn't expecting to be dazzled, but I was expecting… something.

With his Smart Zoi powers activated, meanwhile, David decided that rather than watching TV he wanted to "splash water playfully." His internal monologue, which can be seen by clicking on him, said that it would feel "cool" and make for a nice start to the day.

That was it. Look, I know this is a life sim, and I wasn't expecting Grace to suddenly foil a bank robbery or David to start building a mech so he could stomp around the neighborhood. Inzoi is also an early access game, so I'm sure there's plenty more work to be done on the Smart Zoi system. I wasn't expecting to be dazzled, but I was expecting… something.

Inzoi

(Image credit: KRAFTON)

Deciding to clean the house isn't some kind of next-level move for AI: Sims clean their house, too. And splashing water instead of watching TV is perhaps wholesome, but it doesn't feel any more immersive or realistic than a Sim walking around a house and deciding to clap its hands at the sight of a new lamp. (Also: why would you ever stop watching TV to do anything. TV is hella good right now.)

Also, there's a malfunctioning appliance of some sort in the bedroom, buzzing and sparking. Shouldn't that be a priority for the AI over cleaning and splashing? The demonstration was just the latest of an increasingly common interaction with AI in which a spokesperson insists it's very smart and incredible, and then it immediately does something kinda dumb.

Inzoi enters early access next week, so I'll get to try out the Smart Zoi system for myself. Hopefully, it'll do a bit more than what I saw in the demo this week.

TOPICS
Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Inzoi - two characters pose for a selfie together in front of a blue convertible car
Inzoi is creating a newfangled life sim NPC that can 'grow and develop its own personality' with Nvidia's AI tech
Inzoi
Inzoi's attempt to do everything has left it a shallow imitation of The Sims, and I'm not sure it understands what makes those games so special in the first place
Inzoi -fictional AR Company rep Henri whispers behind his hand conspiratorially
Inzoi won't stop promising new features even though its launch is only 2 months away
Inzoi - Two Zois in wedding attire walk down an outdoor ceremony arm in arm
Everything we know about Inzoi—the first major Sims competitor launching this year
Inzoi -fictional AR Company rep Henri whispers behind his hand conspiratorially
'It was truly eye-opening to realize just how many people deeply love this type of game': Inzoi director hopes his life sim will 'bring comfort to many players' lives'
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room
'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
Latest in Life Sim
Two people talking in the street
Inzoi's 'Smart Zoi' AI system sounds great on paper but seeing it in a live demo didn't exactly wow me
Inzoi
Inzoi's attempt to do everything has left it a shallow imitation of The Sims, and I'm not sure it understands what makes those games so special in the first place
Inzoi - A Zoi stands in a neon yellow and pink room wearing polkadot pajamas looking shocked
People expecting Inzoi to be some sort of Sims killer are going to be very disappointed
Inzoi - A character with a long bob in the character creator
Inzoi will cost as much as a Sims 4 expansion pack and until it leaves early access 'all DLCs and updates will be free'
Inzoi -
In good news for Sim-murdering sickos, Inzoi has '16 different types of deaths'
Inzoi character studio - A Zoi designed to look like Billie Eilish
Inzoi is giving eager life simmers another free taste of its gorgeous character creator, with a bonus build mode demo for the architecture nerds
Latest in News
Two people talking in the street
Inzoi's 'Smart Zoi' AI system sounds great on paper but seeing it in a live demo didn't exactly wow me
Max, from Life is Strange: Double Exposure, looks ponderingly off into the distance.
'We all got laid off', says former Deck Nine narrative designer, after no-one was around to pick up Life is Strange: Double Exposure's GDC Awards win
Nvidia headquarters
Nvidia CEO sets sights on making 'several hundred billion' dollars worth of electronics in the USA over the next four years, increasing the chance of your next GPU being made in America
The Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, a gold-plated graphics card on a sand dune background
A Jensen Huang-signed version of this golden Asus RTX 5090 will be auctioned off to support relief efforts for the California wildfires
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
Monster Hunter Wilds' first free update will feature 'a whole host of new additions' and a majestic water wyvern for players to blow sky high
Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair
Are you sitting down? My favourite budget gaming chair is the cheapest it’s ever been at only $170
More about life sim
Inzoi

Inzoi's attempt to do everything has left it a shallow imitation of The Sims, and I'm not sure it understands what makes those games so special in the first place
Inzoi - A Zoi stands in a neon yellow and pink room wearing polkadot pajamas looking shocked

People expecting Inzoi to be some sort of Sims killer are going to be very disappointed
Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots

Getting to level 50 in Fallout 76 to become a ghoul actually isn't as daunting as it seems, which is why I created a new character

See more latest
Most Popular
The Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, a gold-plated graphics card on a sand dune background
A Jensen Huang-signed version of this golden Asus RTX 5090 will be auctioned off to support relief efforts for the California wildfires
Nvidia headquarters
Nvidia CEO sets sights on making 'several hundred billion' dollars worth of electronics in the USA over the next four years, increasing the chance of your next GPU being made in America
Max, from Life is Strange: Double Exposure, looks ponderingly off into the distance.
'We all got laid off', says former Deck Nine narrative designer, after no-one was around to pick up Life is Strange: Double Exposure's GDC Awards win
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
Monster Hunter Wilds' first free update will feature 'a whole host of new additions' and a majestic water wyvern for players to blow sky high
Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair
Are you sitting down? My favourite budget gaming chair is the cheapest it’s ever been at only $170
Ichiban Kasuga goes divekicking in the Dave The Diver crossover DLC
Ichiban Kasuga makes like a dragonfish and joins Dave the Diver’s latest DLC on April 10th for some fisticuffs and a few rounds of karaoke
An MSI Vanguard RTX 5080 launch edition next to a Dragon Lucky figurine
You can win an MSI RTX 5080 in Taiwan if you collect nine dragon figurines given away with *checks notes* MSI RTX 50-series GPUs
The jester from Balatro, portrayed in unsettling detail in real life, wears an uncanny smile and stares at the viewer.
PC Gamer vindicated by Swen Vincke: Larian boss calls Balatro his personal GOTY as it sweeps top prize from devs at GDC awards
Koana, a main character in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, stares thoughtfully at a book in his hands.
After a controversial coding slip-up fed stalkers info on their victim's alts, FF14 wipes the slate clean to try and fix its mistakes
Screenshots from Half-Life 2 RTX, showing the various new effects delivered by full ray tracing and enhanced assets.
Microsoft announces DirectX Raytracing 1.2 claiming 'game changing' performance benefits but it looks like the important stuff is already in Nvidia's RTX GPUs, even the old ones