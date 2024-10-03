Disney Dreamlight Valley's next free update, Jungle Getaway, will introduce two new characters

Disney Dreamlight Valley Developer Update | Jungle Getaway Update - YouTube Watch On

Disney Dreamlight Valley's upcoming Jungle Getaway update is scheduled for October 9, and it'll let players experience an old realm inspired by The Lion King in a new way. This also means some familiar faces are making an appearance.

"The new update will give players a chance to see Disney's The Lion King-inspired Realm in a new light as they welcome two very special guests—Timon and Pumbaa," a press release says. "Return to this beloved Realm—this time. Experiencing both night and day in the jungle—and join the iconic duo on a three-day jungle getaway."

You'll also be able to set up a "cosy camp" where you can stargaze or, more importantly, take a well-deserved power nap so you can "learn how to deal with stress and anxiety," the press release continues. There are new quests like trying to destress Timon or helping Pumba out with his new hobby, pottery. "If you continue spending time with these two round the Valley, you'll unlock their individual friendship rewards," a community developer says in an update video.

There's also a new Star Path in this update. Named The Night Show, this is a rock concert-inspired Star Path. "Bringing you rockstar realness, dress your avatar in rebellious clothing and hairstyles inspired by Disney villains, Disney Princesses, and, of course, rock music," the developer continues. You can also build your own stage, complete with pyrotechnics, neon lights, and stage props.

"This Star Path will also feature some popular backpack styles that you may just own outside the game," the developer says. "We're so excited to share that we've collaborated with Loungefly, bringing multiple lovingly crafted one-to-one recreations of their statement-making backpacks to the game."

In terms of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, this update will change Scrooge McDuck's store with a new layout that will swap out any empty clothing displays for decorative furniture. There'll also be more stock in the daily rotations with new realm decor.

"We want to empower you to have more flexibility when it comes to cursor movements," the dev says. "So you'll soon be able to choose between two edit mode control schemes. The first mode will be similar to the game's original free-flowing style, while the other mode will act like a hybrid, locking the cursor to the center of the screen, with the ability to move it freely by holding down a button."