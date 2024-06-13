Jackbox players rejoice: A free 'Megapicker' is coming soon that can launch the specific Party Pack game you want to play
With The Jackbox Megapicker, it'll be easier than ever to track down Tee K.O.
It's been a while since my friends and I have played much Jackbox, in part because we've entirely lost track of which Party Pack games are where. And how could we not? Jackbox Games has made ten of the damn things. I can barely differentiate between Fibbage and Quiplash in my head, let alone remember whether Tee K.O. was in Party Pack 2 or 3. Thankfully, we'll soon have a solution with The Jackbox Megapicker.
Arriving in July, The Jackbox Megapicker is a free launcher that will track all the Party Packs on your Steam account and present all the individual games within them as a sortable, filterable library. It'll be simpler than ever to track down Civic Doodle, no matter what state you and your friends might find yourselves in after a few hours of your Discord hangout.
I'm curious to see how the Megapicker will work in action. Will it be a new repackaging of all the existing Party Pack games in a single piece of software, and it'll just read the Party Packs on your Steam account to determine which ones you can launch? Or will it transition out of the Megapicker and launch the respective Party Pack executable for the game selected? However it works, it'll almost certainly cut down on the holiday time spent fumbling between Party Packs while your extended family watches in polite, but awkward, silence.
It's nice to see the Megapicker addressing what's been mildly frustrating since, oh, a half-decade's worth of Party Packs ago. Based off the press release Jackbox sent along, it's a frustration they've been made keenly aware of, considering they've heard it "directly from our players through social media, customer feedback surveys, and through hand-written pleas."
The Jackbox Megapicker will be free to download when it hits Steam in July.
Lincoln spent his formative years in World of Warcraft, and hopes to someday recover from the experience. Having earned a Creative Writing degree by convincing professors to accept his papers about Dwarf Fortress, he leverages that expertise in his most important work: judging a video game’s lore purely on the quality of its proper nouns. With writing at Waypoint and Fanbyte, Lincoln started freelancing for PC Gamer in Fall of 2021, and will take any excuse to insist that games are storytelling toolkits—whether we’re shaping those stories for ourselves, or sharing them with others. Or to gush about Monster Hunter.
