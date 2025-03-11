If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure

News
By
published

My character turned into a dice, DM. Funniest thing I've ever seen.

A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
(Image credit: Hero Forge)

I'm about to poke a bit of fun at Hero Forge here, so in the interest of fairness I'd like to say that I've been downright impressed by the amount of customisation it's offered recent years. In case you're unfamiliar, Hero Forge is a custom mini site where you get to design your own figure from a bunch of options, then order (or 3D print) it.

Thing is, the more the company's added, the more it's become a solid character creation tool in its own right. I've had friends who, rather than draw their D&D characters, simply opted to use Hero Forge to handcraft a tasteful 3D render—and given the fact that this thing has facial sliders better than some modern RPGs, they can get damn close to a 1:1 translation from their mind's eye.

If you've got a pro subscription, you can straight-up kitbash, clipping and cobbling to your heart's content. Don't believe me? Here's someone who made Bane from Batman. Just, straight up.

In a seeming race to find other things to sell you after basically solving the 'digital kitbashing tool' thing, Hero Forge is Kickstarting a new project to let you horrifically trap your D&D characters (or whatever dark designs your mind can cook up) in a set of custom dice. Because being able to kitbash Optimus Prime somehow wasn't enough.

"For the first time, your dice can hold the very stories they help tell," promises an announcer as an elf stands next to a dice holding his own trapped, magnified, light-warped visage like he's a victim of AM from I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream.

(Image credit: Hero Forge)

The idea, basically, is to allow you to shove most of Hero Forge's options into dice. This does, admittedly, give you some cool opportunities—you custom-make some damage dice that use a mock-up of your character's sword, for example, or shove a healing potion inside a d4 to really make you feel like that 50 gold was worth it.

Hero Forge Custom Dice Kickstarter Video w/ Testimonials - YouTube Hero Forge Custom Dice Kickstarter Video w/ Testimonials - YouTube
Watch On

I'm being very glib here, but I do think these things are sort of cool the more I look at them—especially since Hero Forge's kitbashing nonsense means you'll be able to stuff these things with whatever you want. While the proof'll be in the pudding, the Kickstarter page promises that these dice'll also be well-weighted, too:

"Float tests (wherein dice are placed repeatedly in a high-saline liquid to ensure each face comes up roughly the same number of times) and countless hours of robotic dice rolls ensure your custom dice will perform fairly. Make your design as intricate as you like and position it however you choose, safe in the knowledge that every roll is fair and balanced."

Not to mention, it sort of doesn't matter what I think. Over 3,700 people looked at the opportunity to trap their character's mien helplessly inside a polyhedral shape and went 'yes please, my D&D character deserves that fate', funding over $380,000's worth of Kickstarter dosh at the time of writing. That's over 300% of the original goal. The people yearn for dice prisons, and who am I to deny them?

Baldur's Gate 3 romanceBaldur's Gate 3 multiplayerBaldur's Gate 3 endingsBaldur's Gate 3 multiclass buildsBest RPGs

Baldur's Gate 3 romance: Who to pursue
Baldur's Gate 3 multiplayer: How co-op works
Baldur's Gate 3 endings: For better or worse
Baldur's Gate 3 multiclass builds: Coolest combos
Best RPGs: The greatest you can play now

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A goblin&#039;s face getting melted off by a magic crystal in Thieves of the Tome.
Do goblin dice math, slap your D&D players with severed troll limbs, and take revenge on Shakespeare in this year's wonderfully weird ZineQuest RPG kickstarters
A white dragon bellows a fearsome roar in D&amp;D&#039;s upcoming adventure module, Dragon Delves.
Dungeons & Dragons' first post-revamp adventure book says hey, let's put some dungeons and some dragons in this thing
An ankheg fights a group of adventurers while a gnomish bartender watches on in Sigil VTT, WoTC&#039;s own virtual tabletop.
D&D's new virtual tabletop is a glossy and cool idea that's already struggling with its identity in a world where jpegs and imagination are free
Some Deep Rock Galactic Mugs.
Anyone who raises an eyebrow at paying $85 for a Deep Rock Galactic mug must know they are 'the most complicated mug made industrially on Earth'
The wizard Mentor, his white hair illuminated by magical fire
HeroQuest: First Light turns the classic board game into something I could actually imagine kids playing today
Cover art from the D&amp;D 2024 Player&#039;s Handbook.
Now D&D's 2024 rules revamp is almost finished, I've been visited by the ghosts of TTRPG past, present, and future to help me predict the next 5-10 years
Latest in Games
A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room
'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind
PCG's best city builder of 2024 is adding a map with a gigantic hill in the middle: the perfect spot for your next castle
Olivia, Alma and a palico
I wish Monster Hunter Wilds wasn't so afraid of letting me play Monster Hunter
A World of Warcraft dwarf and human character standing in front of the entrance to a delve dungeon
WoW's nerfed its poor Delve companion into a dwarf-shaped crater after his tank spec made them too easy, and people aren't happy
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
After REPO 'kinda blew up', its developer asks the community for advice on how to make matchmaking lobbies
Latest in News
A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room
'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind
PCG's best city builder of 2024 is adding a map with a gigantic hill in the middle: the perfect spot for your next castle
A World of Warcraft dwarf and human character standing in front of the entrance to a delve dungeon
WoW's nerfed its poor Delve companion into a dwarf-shaped crater after his tank spec made them too easy, and people aren't happy
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
After REPO 'kinda blew up', its developer asks the community for advice on how to make matchmaking lobbies
Microsoft Windows 11
The latest Windows 11 dev build gives you the ability to snap together commonly paired apps for access in a single click, and I'm already sold
More about games
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room

'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind

PCG's best city builder of 2024 is adding a map with a gigantic hill in the middle: the perfect spot for your next castle
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room

'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
See more latest
Most Popular
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room
'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind
PCG's best city builder of 2024 is adding a map with a gigantic hill in the middle: the perfect spot for your next castle
Xbox handheld
Microsoft is reportedly prepping a handheld Xbox for later this year with new consoles coming in 2027
A World of Warcraft dwarf and human character standing in front of the entrance to a delve dungeon
WoW's nerfed its poor Delve companion into a dwarf-shaped crater after his tank spec made them too easy, and people aren't happy
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
After REPO 'kinda blew up', its developer asks the community for advice on how to make matchmaking lobbies
Art of a woman smoking a cigarette on teal background wearing leather jacket, challenging the viewer.
After suing a Disco Elysium writer to prevent him from making his own game, a tech CEO who's allegedly banned from the Disco Elysium subreddit is trying to crowdfund a spiritual successor
Microsoft Windows 11
The latest Windows 11 dev build gives you the ability to snap together commonly paired apps for access in a single click, and I'm already sold
Inside
Limbo and Inside studio demands compensation from co-founder Dino Patti for alleged 'unauthorized use of Playdead's trademarks and copyrighted works'
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Some Monster Hunter Wilds players are skipping the endgame weapon grind because they just freaking hate how they look
Key art of Kent Paul in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.
'My own voice was driving me f***ing insane': GTA Vice City actor admits even he couldn't get past his own, notoriously difficult mission