You ever play so many game demos that your brain turns into a kind of game-infused gelatin capable only of learning new controls and input schemes? Well, I have, and I did it for you.

Below, you'll find single-sentence assessments of nearly every one of the 83 demos I played during Steam Next Fest this month. I didn't include my top five, because I wrote about them in a separate article, and I skipped a few that I didn't think warranted even a brief comment, but I still wound up with 72 takes. My favorites of the list are bolded.

Monster Train 2 - It's a more complicated Monster Train for people who liked Monster Train, I'm not sure what else you could want from it.

Sandustry - Noita meets Factorio in an oddly intriguing pixel-physics factory game.

Nomad Idle - Action RPG is an odd genre for the idle game treadmill.

Deliver At All Costs - This is like if the first few GTA games were about delivering packages and making ridiculous gadgets for your delivery truck. Kind of a great idea.

Machine Mind - Automate resource gathering and base defense in a Borderlands-style wasteland.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mech Havoc - A tasty top-down blend of Brigador and MechWarrior weapons tweaking against always outnumbered, never outgunned missions.

Solarpunk - Bland survival with an eco-friendly gloss that's barely skin deep.

Tempest Rising - An attempt to revive the spirit of Command & Conquer with all the good and bad that implies.

Mecha Break - You ever boot up a game so infected with free-to-play nonsense design that you just immediately uninstall?

Void War - Knockoff FTL plus knockoff Warhammer 40k isn't doing it for me, but that combo might be exactly what someone's been waiting for.

Wizdom Academy - Nobody has made an exceptional wizard school management sim yet, and I'm afraid that's still the case.

Settler's Domain - I almost quit this one because it started slow, but it's actually a minimalist colony-builder where you're supposed to go at top speed.

Behind the Sword - A minimalist, indie take on a grand strategy 4X game with a cool spherical grid.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

RoadCraft - Surprisingly chill take on the genre from the SnowRunner devs, focused more on big truck logistics and less on vehicle simulation.

Grit and Valor - 1949 - Promising dieselpunk mech micro-RTS. Control a handful of units on tiny battlefields.

Drop Duchy - A promising tile-plopping city builder demo with a bit of a randomization problem.

He is Coming - A lo-fi roguelike RPG with a lot of promise and a strong style.

Desperate Place - This is just Thronefall, but sci-fi, and that doesn't bother me.

Roman Triumph: Survival City Builder - A neat take on the survival city-builder blighted with some godawful AI art.

Icaria - A worker-programming factory building game that I'm not sure stands out from the pack.

Rise of Industry 2 - The '80s landscape is cool but the mechanics and gameplay here are wafer thin.

Windward Horizon - Windward was cute, but I'm not sure it needs crafting and RPG mechanics this complex.

Guntouchables - Co-op action roguelikes are a pretty good idea. There should be more of them.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad - Didn't even make it to 15 minutes.

Darkwater - I'm sure this premise is great but the tiny fisheye field of view gives me motion sickness.

War Rats: The Rat em Up - This is completely unhinged but I think I like it, wishlisted.

War Rats (Image credit: wootusart Industries)

Chip ‘n Clawz vs. The Brainioids - The rare action-strategy game, even rarer for its all-ages simplicity and friendliness for co-op play. From X-Com creator Julian Gollop!

Outworld Station - Quite pretty for an automation game, but inventory management gets tedious.

As We Descend - Stylish and fun, but balance issues have plagued every demo of this tactics roguelike.

Railgods of Hysterra - Co-op survival on a train through lovecraftrian hell is certainly a weird pitch, but it has my attention.

City Tales: Medieval Era - A charmingly simple medieval city-builder with a solid base for mechanics.

Task Force Admiral - A really promising glimpse at a very realistic wargame about a very cool era of being in charge of ships.

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall - More Yes, Your Grace? Don't mind if I do.

Dark Moon - A tiny slice of an interesting Frostpunk-esque premise about a walking city on the moon.

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone - Another round of The Farm 51's take on a bizarre, psychic horror Eastern European apocalypse.

The Horror at Highrook - Card-driven exploration of a haunted mansion inspired by early 20th century horror—I'll keep my eye on it.

Radiolight - Solo developer takes on 1980s mystery thriller Firewatch and doesn't do too bad a job, so far.

Is This Seat Taken? - An adorable, appealing logic puzzler about fitting very needy people into very particular seats.

Is This Seat Taken? (Image credit: Poti Poti Studio)

God Forsaken - A bland action roguelike.

Total Chaos - I'm not yet sold on this Doom mod turned standalone horror game, but it is pretty.

Nordhold - I'm a simple man: You give me hex-based grids and I'll play your weird little tower defense demo. It was good, too.

Missing Banban - Weird little 2D platformer. Did not find Banban.

Wheel World - A bike racing adventure-sports game where you are chosen by the bike gods. That is not a joke. It's also kind of good?

I Am Legion: Stand Survivors - One of the only promising bullet-hellish action roguelikes from the entire Next Fest—and even then just enough to keep watching.

Labyrinth of the Demon King - Delightfully atmospheric and somewhat upsetting first-person dungeon crawling survival horror game.

Unyielder - Boss rush movement FPS with looter shooting is probably exactly what some people want but it turns out I do not like that.

Reignbreaker - It's a Hades-like action roguelike that has a pretty unique "medievalpunk" style and actually understands the "punk" part of that.

Urban Jungle - An adorably chill little game about fitting as many houseplants as possible into your tiny apartment.

Dagger Directive - I never figured someone would be doing a deliberately lo-fi Operation Flashpoint successor in 2025 but you know what, more power to them.

Star Crafter - This wants to be the blank in the Factorio : Dyson Sphere Program :: Satisfactory : ???? analogy.

Blightstone - I'm not 100% sold on the tactics part of this hardcore resource-management roguelike.

Redemption of Liuyin - I'm just not sure you can pull off soulslike and high-fidelity graphics at this scale and budget, but I wish them luck.

Cybertaxi: Lunatic Nights - A bit too jank for my endorsement, but taxi driving in the kind of city where you need a flamethrower on your car is too fun a premise not to watch.

MechaKnights Legends - Really early proof-of-concept demo here, but fantasy mecha Monster Hunter is a good idea.

Jitter - A funky little spaceship management game that needs some control refinement.

Jitter (Image credit: Berko Games)

Rock Crusher - It's early in development, but these are the solid bones of an incremental time-waster.

Chaos Front - China's foremost—to me, at least—indie strategy developer turns their hand to mech mercenary management.

Savara - A nicely pastel action-roguelike that's more fun than it appears in trailers.

Pochemeow - A strange little strategy game about running trade wars.

Death Ring: Second Impact - An intriguing little mecha tactics game about taking down waves of giant monsters.

Mystical Tactics - Lo-fi tactical RPG that moves at a nice quick pace.

Uber Urban - An indie city builder with a few novel mechanics.

Sweep - A dungeon deckbuilder where you pick whatever cards you want from your hand, which reveals why we draw random hands to be honest.

Anoxia Station - Wouldn't have thought that a combination of colony sim and horror would work at all, but it does.

Starless Abyss - A thematically rad, rather hard deckbuilder about sci-fi scientists and occultists teaming up to battle eldritch horrors.

Scarecrow - Somehow furry Hotline Miami is more upsetting than regular Hotline Miami.

Wanderstop - A very wholesome little life sim from the dev of Stanley Parable and The Beginner's Guide—worth watching.

Conquest Dark - An action RPG that only runs on turbo fast mode, which is what's good and bad about it.

(Image credit: Fumes Team)

Fumes - A lo-fi vehicular combat game that was very, very close to being in my top 5.

Dice Legends - A cards and dice battler with not much to recommend it over others—still, genre lovers might want to take a look.

Neongarten - A delightfully minimalist cyberpunk puzzle city builder that jumped right onto my wishlist.

Where Noble Plans Lie - It needs work, but the idea of a city builder where you're actually trying to ruin the kingdom is cool.