Heads up on an important change to commenting

On Wednesday 26th February, we will be closing down our current Disqus-based commenting system and transitioning to a brand-new commenting platform powered by Viafoura.

What This Means for You

A Fresh Start: The current Disqus commenting system has served us well, but technical considerations means that with this change we won’t be importing older comments into the new system. We’re starting with a clean slate.

Your Comments: If you’d like to keep a record of your past contributions, please take a moment to export and save your comments before the transition. You can do this on your Disqus profile.

Thanks for being an essential part of our community. We’ll be looking for your feedback once we make the move and we’re excited to see how we can improve your commenting experience.

Until then, happy yapping.