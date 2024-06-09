You don't have to wait for the release of this solo extraction shooter, the demo just got a massive update

The developers behind Sulfur, an FPS with roguelike and RPG elements, are dropping a major update to its demo on Steam today.

Three new weapons will be added to the game, as announced and demonstrated in a trailer at the PC Gaming Show. Perfect Random, the independent studio that has been working on the game for the last three years, were impressed with the average amount of time (3 hours and 14 minutes) people have spent with the demo and decided to juice it up for free to celebrate.

Sulfur is an extraction shooter like Tarkov but without the other players. It's a singleplayer FPS where you fight monsters, pick up new guns and items, and upgrade them to push further and further in each run. You can think of it like a cave-delving roguelike with guns and Diablo-like item crafting. It's an ode to retro shooters and action RPGs where you make a build and see how far you can go.

Aside from the cartoony paint jobs, Sulfur's gun models look ripped from a realistic FPS. The first new weapon coming to the demo is the Dolphin 99, which cracks with every shot like you're sniping in Battlefield. The 357 Balthazar pistol has a kick too: knocking down Sulfur's waddling goblin enemies in one shot. You can also just pick up the Type 80 Typhoon machine gun and spray bullets until you hit something.

The trailer skips over the fact that Sulfur isn't just about shooting your way through cave systems; it's a game where dying before you can escape causes you to lose all your stuff. It's the risk/reward of a roguelike with the option to leave a run with more than you started with.

Perfect Random still has the game set for a 2024 release date, but the wait probably won't feel that long with a freshly updated demo to check out now.