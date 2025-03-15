The best Battlefield game of the last decade is 95% off until Thursday

News
By published

A discount so deep you could use it as a trench.

Battlefield 1
(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Steam's spring sale has officially sprung, bringing an array of mighty discounts like Doom 2016 for less than two dollars, and Undertale for less than one. But the best discount by raw percentage is delivered by EA, which offers multiplayer shooter Battlefield 1 for a whopping 95% off.

Released in 2016, Battlefield 1 has largely maintained its value over the last nine years, typically selling for $40/£35. But EA's massive discount brings it crashing down to $2/£1.50. It seems like a heck of a bargain, but it is worth pausing to ask whether a nine-year-old Battlefield game is worth buying in the first instance.

The short answer is yes. The long answer is as follows: Battlefield 1 is the best entry in the series DICE has made since the series departed the modern era in the early 2010s. As PC Gamer's Global EIC Phil Savage noted in his review from the time, Battlefield 1 successfully blends its First World War theme with everything that makes Battlefield what it is. "Battlefield 1's little differences mean better infantry combat, a heightened sense of destruction, and a pace that feels more deliberate and tactical," he wrote in 2016.

Moreover, loads of people are still playing Battlefield 1. According to Steamcharts, just over 20,000 virtual soldiers were engaged in trench warfare in the last 24 hours, so you'll have more than enough people to enjoy multiplayer.

Even if you're not into multiplayer, Battlefield 1 has a surprisingly decent single-player campaign too. On its own, it probably isn't strong enough to warrant a purchase at the standard price, but it'll definitely give you enough bang for your two bucks.

It's also worth noting that this is the 'Revolution' version of Battlefield 1, which bundles in the four 'premium pass' expansion packs that add new weapons, maps and so forth, alongside three further packs based around recognisable figures from the war, like the Red Baron and Lawrence of Arabia.

Battlefield 1 isn't the only game in the series going cheap either. Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 are each available for $2/£1.74, while the slightly less well regarded Battlefield 5 is on sale at $2.50/£2.24. The most recent game, Battlefield 2042, is on a similarly impressive discount to BF1, down 92% at $4.79/£4. While it's generally considered the weakest entry in the series for some time, EA has improved the experience since launch, so it might be worth giving a go at that price.

All these deals run until March 20 when the Spring sale ends. If you moved away from Battlefield in the last few years, now seems like an opportune time to sample its more recent iterations before Battlefield 6 arrives. We don't know exactly when that'll be, but EA revealed it was in full production last year. It also recently shared a whole 10 seconds of it, with that short clip suggesting Battlefield is finally returning to the modern era of warfare.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rick Lane
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Grab the brilliant Doom 2016 for its lowest price ever
Gallica and the protagonist from Metaphor: ReFantazio.
The best deals in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale
A city from 1800
One of the best city builders of the last decade is currently 90% off on Steam
Company of Heroes 3
Company of Heroes 3 is free to try and 50% off, so it's the best time to check out the beefy 2.0 overhaul
'S**t's about to get real': The first Steam sale of 2025 is live, and it's all about strategy games
The RTS genre might be in a bit of a state, but at least you can pick up these 10 classics for $30 in the Steam Real-Time Strategy Fest before it ends soon
Latest in FPS
Fragpunk FPS
Fragpunk review
Battlefield 1
The best Battlefield game of the last decade is 95% off until Thursday
Grab the brilliant Doom 2016 for its lowest price ever
Rainbow Six Siege year 9 season 2 key art - two Rainbow Six Siege operators facing each other
'Siege 2 was never on the table': Rainbow Six Siege X director explains why the 10-year-old FPS doesn't need a sequel
rainbow six siege sledge
After holding out for 10 years, Rainbow Six Siege is finally going free-to-play (kind of)
rainbow six siege x dual front mode
Rainbow Six Siege is getting its first permanent mode in 10 years, and it throws every Siege rule out the window
Latest in News
Will Poulter holding a CD ROM
'What are most games about? Killing': Black Mirror Season 7 includes a follow-up to 2018 interactive film Bandersnatch
Casper Van Dien in Starship Troopers
Sony, which is making a Helldivers 2 movie, is also making a new Starship Troopers movie, but it's not based on the Starship Troopers movie we already have
Assassin&#039;s Creed meets PUBG
Ubisoft is reportedly talking to Tencent about creating a new business entity to manage Assassin's Creed and other big games
Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu
'It really truly changed my life in every possible way': Lady Dimitrescu actor says her Resident Evil Village role was just as transformative for her as it was for roughly half the internet in 2021
Storm trooper hero
Another live service shooter is getting shut down, this time before it even launched on Steam
Possibility Space concept art.
Possibility Space owners sue NetEase for $900 million over allegations it spread 'false and defamatory rumors' of fraud at the studio that ultimately forced it to close
More about fps

Grab the brilliant Doom 2016 for its lowest price ever
Fragpunk FPS

Fragpunk review
Fields of Mistria

The hottest farming sim since Stardew Valley just got its second major update, adding lava caves and pets you unlock by having a 'pet dream'
See more latest
Most Popular
Fields of Mistria
The hottest farming sim since Stardew Valley just got its second major update, adding lava caves and pets you unlock by having a 'pet dream'
Grab the brilliant Doom 2016 for its lowest price ever
Dune Awakening
Dune Awakening's latest trailer offers a glimpse of its massive coriolis storms, which reshape swathes of the map each week for 'infinite exploration'
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 15
Will Poulter holding a CD ROM
'What are most games about? Killing': Black Mirror Season 7 includes a follow-up to 2018 interactive film Bandersnatch
Casper Van Dien in Starship Troopers
Sony, which is making a Helldivers 2 movie, is also making a new Starship Troopers movie, but it's not based on the Starship Troopers movie we already have
Assassin&#039;s Creed meets PUBG
Ubisoft is reportedly talking to Tencent about creating a new business entity to manage Assassin's Creed and other big games
Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu
'It really truly changed my life in every possible way': Lady Dimitrescu actor says her Resident Evil Village role was just as transformative for her as it was for roughly half the internet in 2021
Storm trooper hero
Another live service shooter is getting shut down, this time before it even launched on Steam
Possibility Space concept art.
Possibility Space owners sue NetEase for $900 million over allegations it spread 'false and defamatory rumors' of fraud at the studio that ultimately forced it to close