Overwatch 2 is launching another Le Sserafirm collab with 'more transformative' skin designs, guided by Blizzard Korea's keen eye for Korean trends and street style

News
By
published

Back for second helpings.

Le Sserafim Overwatch 2 collab
(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Back in 2023, Overwatch harnessed the dread power of K-Pop, releasing a collaboration with Le Sserafim that included a debut song, five hero skins, and a new game mode. A lot has changed in the last couple of years, but one thing that has stayed steadfast is the Overwatch team's love for K-pop collaborations, as we'll be getting a whole new Le Sserafim event next week.

"When it comes to returning collaborations, we never say never," Aimee Dennett, associate director of product management, tells me. "We don't want to bring something back just for the sake of bringing something back, but there's no prior collaboration where we'd say, 'Oh, we'll never do that again.'"

Best of the best

The Dark Urge, from Baldur's Gate 3, looks towards his accursed claws with self-disdain.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

2025 games: Upcoming releases
Best PC games: All-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

The upcoming collab with Le Sserafim will feature recolours for all the original skins from the 2023 event and provide five new themed skins for players to snag. This time, the heroes attending the Le Sserafim concert will be Ash, Juno, Mercy, Illari, and D.Va (who is making a re-appearance).

Just like the first collaboration, Le Sserafim helped the Overwatch 2 team pick out the best heroes for this one. "They play Overwatch, and they can pick characters that they like playing or they feel suits them personally," Dion Rogers, Overwatch art director, says. "You know, they're inspired by a lot of the heroes in the game, too. They really loved Juno when they saw her release to the game. So this is something that we discuss pretty closely with them."

So, Juno was pretty much a dead-set from the start, but Ash was also one of the first picks for the collaboration, thanks to a cameo in the Perfect Night Overwatch 2 cinematic. Towards the end of the video, we see Ash's loyal omnic companion, B.O.B., working as a security guard at the Le Sserafim concert: "We thought, 'God, we have to make that a skin, '" Dennett says. "So of course, Ash got a skin this time around."

Le Sserafim Overwatch 2 collab

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The upcoming collab with Le Sserafim will feature recolours for all the original skins from the 2023 event and provide five new themed skins for players to snag. This time, the heroes attending the Le Sserafim concert will be Ash, Juno, Mercy, Illari, and D.Va (who is making a re-appearance).

Just like the first collaboration, Le Sserafim helped the Overwatch 2 team pick out the best heroes for this one. "They play Overwatch, and they can pick characters that they like playing or they feel suits them personally," Dion Rogers, Overwatch art director, says. "You know, they're inspired by a lot of the heroes in the game, too. They really loved Juno when they saw her release to the game. So this is something that we discuss pretty closely with them."

So, Juno was pretty much a dead-set from the start, but Ash was also one of the first picks for the collaboration, thanks to a cameo in the Perfect Night Overwatch 2 cinematic. Towards the end of the video, we see Ash's loyal omnic companion, B.O.B., working as a security guard at the Le Sserafim concert: "We thought, 'God, we have to make that a skin, '" Dennett says. "So of course, Ash got a skin this time around."

Some characters are easier than others to create a casual outfit for.

Dion Rogers, Overwatch 2 art director

While the lineup of skins is pretty great, I still can't help but feel like we're missing out on a Roadhog K-pop skin. Last time, Junkrat got an honorary Le Sserafim skin despite not appearing in the cinematic, so I was holding out hope that he attended the concert with his silent buddy. But giving Roadhog a casual K-pop skin isn't as straightforward as I'd like to imagine.

"Some characters are easier than others to create a casual outfit for," Rogers says. "A lot of characters have a base skin with a lot of armor and weaponry, and so we need to maintain their silhouette and the read for gameplay reasons. So, there are many characters that are harder than others to bring down to a more casual outfit. Reinhardt, for example, is a very difficult character. What's a normal day for Reinhardt?

"Roadhog is also pretty hard. Sometimes, the character's lack of armor also makes it difficult. Having some kind of starting point just makes it a lot easier to maintain their silhouettes and their gameplay reads while, you know, putting on a new outfit."

Changing the silhouette of a character would be incredibly damaging in Overwatch 2. Most of the time, you only catch fleeting glimpses of heroes mid-game, and the fights are so fast that players need to be able to identify heroes and their abilities straight away. Voice lines can help with this—I now have an immediate reflex to fade as Moira if I hear "Hammer Down"—but the visual element is still incredibly important.

Overwatch screenshot of heroes on a bright background

(Image credit: Blizzard)

"So Mercy, for example, her wings are a key part of her silhouette," Rogers explains. "So sometimes, if we talk to a collaborator and they're like, 'Oh, can we remove the wings?' We're like, 'Oh, no.'" Seeing Mercy without her wings could be pretty jarring at first as this is a quick indicator that most players subconsciously look for during matches. But you'd also need to keep other visual features like the animation for her rez ability so that the enemy team knows what's going on and that they need to try to interrupt it.

Luckily, as this was Overwatch 2's second collaboration with Le Sserafim, none of these issues really came up. "This is what makes the second collaboration with Le Sserafim really fun because they really understand this aspect already going into it," Rogers says. "So a ton of our conversations become about fashion and what's cool to make, instead of overcoming the technical aspects."

Blizzard Korea is the team responsible for all of these Le Sserafim skins, and they seem ideally suited for the job. "These guys are so in touch with fashion influences and the scene there, they become the perfect fit to do something like this," Rogers says. "Obviously, they incorporated a bunch of hip hop and street wear this time. They're able to see the trends there and apply them to the skins."

The first set of Le Sserafim skins were really cool, but these new ones clearly have more real-world influences. They are also pretty experimental with the character design, without changing important signifiers of the heroes. Illari's skin is particularly transformative, so much so that I had to do a double take when I first saw it.

Overwatch 2 heroes battling on the new Hanoaka map

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The new skins also contain a couple of Easter eggs, one of which was made by one of the members of Le Sserafim. "The little plushie that's attached to Mercy's key chain is actually a character design from Sakura, one of the Le Sserafim artists," Dennett says. D.Va's spiky bun is something that the artists over at Blizzard Korea picked from current trends, and the RGB weapon glow is inspired by the neon aesthetic in Le Sserafim's Crazy music video.

Despite the technical issues explained above, Overwatch 2 has been pushing the boat out when it comes to skins for some time now. It all really started with the new mythic skins that were introduced in Overwatch 2's battle pass, like the Reaper Anubis skin or the Widowmaker Spellbinder mythic, which both added particle effects to skins and gave Blizzard artists the opportunity to experiment in ways that previously just weren't available. Since then, we've also seen particle effects in some legendary skins, like the money spilling out of Soldier: 76's bag in the Heist skin.

"As we go on with Overwatch, we wanted to actually be a little bit more transformative with skins," Rogers says. Before, the team was almost too beholden to conforming to a strict set of guidelines of what was possible and what wasn't. "It created a smaller box for us to work in. So now we just kind of break away from that a bit more than we usually do. There's this idea to be as transformative as possible while keeping the identity of the hero. So that's why you're starting to see a bit more of us playing with VFX."

Overwatch has always had really great skins— Ana's Wasteland skin, Genji's Oni skin, and D.Va's Shin-Ryeong skin are just a few standout examples among the old classics. But it's great to see that almost 10 years after its release, the Overwatch team is still experimenting with styles and pushing for even better designs.

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
News Writer

Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
overwatch 2 season 15 cosmetics
Overwatch 2 is getting radical changes that might finally help that '2' make sense, starting with a third-person mode and over 160 hero perks
Overwatch 2 hero Venture peering into the distance with a grin on their face
Overwatch 2 prepares to share 'Groundbreaking PvP gameplay changes,' and players can't decide whether this means we're getting 6v6 back or skill trees
Overwatch 2&#039;s Sombra looks toward camera with arms crossed
'We should be a little scared of what we're putting out there': Overwatch 2 lead designer says hero perks are about 'letting go' of perfect balance
overwatch loot box
Overwatch 2 is bringing loot boxes back from the dead
Best Free Steam Games - Marvel Rivals - Black Widow aims down a sniper scope.
'The market is large enough to accommodate both games': NetEase is confident it can make space for Marvel Rivals and Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2&#039;s Kiriko
Overwatch 2's new competitive season is as chaotic as ever, thanks to the new perk system, but it's still a huge step in the right direction
Latest in FPS
An evil-looking demon with red eyes and horns
You can theoretically beat Doom: The Dark Ages without using a gun, but 'You'd have a hard time, that's for sure,' says the game's director
Official Doom Guy art superimposed over Vault 666 Fallout-themed background.
Fallout-themed Doom mod Vault 666 has multiple endings, an OP Dogmeat companion, and a Ron Perlman-impersonating narrator so good, I was worried it was AI-generated at first
The Doomslayer in armor
Doom: The Dark Ages won't end with the Slayer in a coffin waiting for the start of Doom 2016: 'That would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories'
Doom: The Dark Ages art
'I think only the shotguns are the same,' says Doom: The Dark Ages director, otherwise the guns are brand-new or significantly transformed
zoomed in concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a new enemy appearing in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages already sneakily revealed its 'new Marauder,' and the devs hope he'll be just as challenging, but a little less frustrating
Doom: The Dark Ages art
The sickest gun from Doom: The Dark Ages' trailer is called the 'Skullcrusher' and does such horrible things to demons, the game's lead dev boasts id has 'the best gore in the industry'
Latest in News
A catgirl with long white hair and ears
At least it's not NFTs this time: The new Wizardry RPG is a gacha game
Staring eyes in a face covered in oil
Death Stranding 2's PS5 release date is in June, let's hope it doesn't take eight months to hit PC this time
An evil-looking demon with red eyes and horns
You can theoretically beat Doom: The Dark Ages without using a gun, but 'You'd have a hard time, that's for sure,' says the game's director
Official Doom Guy art superimposed over Vault 666 Fallout-themed background.
Fallout-themed Doom mod Vault 666 has multiple endings, an OP Dogmeat companion, and a Ron Perlman-impersonating narrator so good, I was worried it was AI-generated at first
The Doomslayer in armor
Doom: The Dark Ages won't end with the Slayer in a coffin waiting for the start of Doom 2016: 'That would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories'
Path of Exile 2 showing the Warbringer ascendancy class bludgeoning his way through a pack of hyenas
Path of Exile 2 speedrunner dominates official race with the game's 'worst' class
More about fps
An evil-looking demon with red eyes and horns

You can theoretically beat Doom: The Dark Ages without using a gun, but 'You'd have a hard time, that's for sure,' says the game's director
Official Doom Guy art superimposed over Vault 666 Fallout-themed background.

Fallout-themed Doom mod Vault 666 has multiple endings, an OP Dogmeat companion, and a Ron Perlman-impersonating narrator so good, I was worried it was AI-generated at first
A catgirl with long white hair and ears

At least it's not NFTs this time: The new Wizardry RPG is a gacha game
See more latest
Most Popular
A catgirl with long white hair and ears
At least it's not NFTs this time: The new Wizardry RPG is a gacha game
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 10
Staring eyes in a face covered in oil
Death Stranding 2's PS5 release date is in June, let's hope it doesn't take eight months to hit PC this time
An evil-looking demon with red eyes and horns
You can theoretically beat Doom: The Dark Ages without using a gun, but 'You'd have a hard time, that's for sure,' says the game's director
Official Doom Guy art superimposed over Vault 666 Fallout-themed background.
Fallout-themed Doom mod Vault 666 has multiple endings, an OP Dogmeat companion, and a Ron Perlman-impersonating narrator so good, I was worried it was AI-generated at first
The Doomslayer in armor
Doom: The Dark Ages won't end with the Slayer in a coffin waiting for the start of Doom 2016: 'That would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories'
Path of Exile 2 showing the Warbringer ascendancy class bludgeoning his way through a pack of hyenas
Path of Exile 2 speedrunner dominates official race with the game's 'worst' class
Wearing a hazmat suit, a Rust player proudly holds up a freshly cooked pie, foregrounded by a table covered with pies and a large pumpkin on the left.
Rust's crafting update gives the survival sim real-time food cooking and pies to rival Monster Hunter, but the tastiest treat is the ability to make and throw 'bee grenades'
Battlefield: Bad Company 2
Battlefield: Bad Company 2's director had big plans for a third entry in the series, with your squad reuniting for an impossible mission amid a war between Russia and the US over Alaska
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 celebrates 7 years of rat bashing with a new versus map and double XP for all players, but its hotly anticipated weapon pack 'won't be coming out this year'