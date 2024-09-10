Destiny 2: How to find each Cayde Stash and get the 10th anniversary armour

Looking to grab the 10th anniversary armour set in Destiny 2 ? To do so you'll need to find each Cayde Stash hidden in the Old Tower area of The Pale Heart destination, each of which gives you a new piece. Once done, you'll be able to collect an ornament set of the armour pieces that you can use to transmog.

The good news is you also only have to find these chests once if you have multiple classes. Say you grab them on hunter? You'll then be able to collect the ornament sets for warlock and titan when you log in with them. Pretty simple. One thing I will note is that the armour is actually decent stat-wise, too, so if you're just starting out you should definitely grab it.

All Cayde Stash locations

There are five chests to find overall in The Lost City—Old Tower—area of the Pale Heart destination, each of which contains an armour piece in the new set. Happily, you also get a little proximity indicator called Cayde's Stash that appears on the left side of the screen when you're near to one.

If you're still struggling to collect all five, here's where to find each from where you transmat in:

Leg Armour: Immediately turn right, run across the courtyard, and climb the stairs. Go around the corner to the right where the Cabal centurion is to find the chest on a balcony just next to him.

Helmet: Head straight on towards the two Cabal centurions guarding the staircase but take the little stairs to the left instead up the pile of crates where you'll find the chest

Chest Armour: Now head down the stairs straight ahead guarded by the two Cabal centurions. Take a right down the further little stairs and immediately look left to see the chest.

Class Item: This time take a left and climb the stairs up to the highest platform where you can see the Cabal centurion looking out over the courtyard. When you reach the top of the stairs, turn right and look behind the pillar to find the chest.

Gloves: Take a left up the little stairs and through the tunnel to the open room where you first meet Cayde in The Final Shape campaign and where you place to Visions of the Traveler to get Khvostov. You'll find the chest on the right side of the room from where you enter.

Now you've got the full set, you can complete the Cayde's Stash triumph in the 10th anniversary seal, and make your way to the tower to get your ornaments. Interact with the Special Deliveries Terminal on the wall just across from Banshee the gunsmith and collect the 10th Anniversary Reward Pack. Now crack it open to claim your ornaments.