Following Arcane's season 2 premiere, Riot drops our first look at Jinx's moves in fighting game 2XKO

Jinx Gameplay Sneak Peek | 2XKO - YouTube Watch On

Following the release of the first set of Arcane season two episodes this past weekend, Riot has revealed some of the moves that sympathetic series antagonist Jinx will be working with in 2XKO, the League of Legends fighting game currently in closed beta testing.

The Jinx moves on display are mainly projectile attacks—her minigun, rockets, bombs—that can launch and juggle opponents. She looks like just the sort of long-range zoner liable to frustrate people into ragequits, which feels appropriate for the character, who was originally described as a chaotic "gun-toting, braid-rocking criminal."

Jinx isn't playable in 2XKO yet, but is coming to next year's playtests. Those playtests are currently invite-only, and you can register your interest in participating on the official site.

Meanwhile, the second and final season of League of Legends show Arcane kicked off with three episodes on Netflix over the weekend, with two more sets to come: one on November 16 and another on November 23 to wrap up the series for good. The first season gave us Jinx's origin as young orphan Powder, and this season picks up with the consequences of her gun-toting, braid-rocking criminal rebel ways.