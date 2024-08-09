You can get every Dragon Age game yet made for just $10 in EA's August Steam sale

Electronic Arts is having a sale on Steam right now that has some really deep discounts on games you might well be interested in playing. Foremost of those are the Dragon Age games, which are all on sale for 90% off—a total of $10 for Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2, and Dragon Age Inquisition. Why might you want to play those? Probably because you're interested in the trickle of details coming about Dragon Age: The Veilguard ahead of its launch this fall.

If that's not enough of some of the most popular RPGs ever made to keep you occupied, you can certainly find more: 2021's Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is on sale too. That's the entire trilogy of Mass Effect games and a big ol pile of DLC in one package, with one launcher, for $9. If you buy that, and Dragon Age, you probably won't be done playing Bioware RPGs until Dragon Age: The Veilguard is old enough to go on sale.

If your tastes run more towards modern action RPGs, however, you can get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $10 and last year's sequel, Jedi Survivor, for 55% off, or about $32.

For those of you in Sims 4-land I'm also seeing a spectrum of 25-50% off on expansions, game packs, and stuff packs across the many, many releases for that juggernaut. There's also a pile of discounts and good times to be had in shooter-land: If you didn't get to Battlefield 2042, well, that might be worth $9 for the sheer spectacle of it.

You can find EA's August sale on Steam .