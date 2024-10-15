Tiny Glade celebrates over 500,000 players with a much-needed quality-of-life patch

Tiny Glade has been enchanting people for over three weeks, myself included, and players have shown no signs of slowing down with their phenomenal creations. In fact, this sweet city builder hit a huge milestone last week, which developer PounceLight was excited to immediately share.

As of last week, Tiny Glade has gained over 500,000 unique players, which is pretty remarkable for a game made by two people. But, given the game had over 800,000 wishlists before its launch, its player count definitely feels justified. As PounceLight announced on X , the player count is "bonkers" and the studio thanked anyone who has spent time building something from the ground up in Tiny Glade. PounceLight also added, "Seeing your creations, both big and small, is pure joy." It's not wrong. I've had as much joy looking at what other people have been creating as I have trying to create something myself.

This success milestone is one of many for Tiny Glade, too. According to SteamDB , the game has experienced a peak of 10,692 concurrent players, which was hit on the day it launched. Ever since this peak it's been seeing a consistent player count of around 1,000 to 1,500. Even though that's a pretty significant dip, considering all of this has happened in the three weeks since the game was launched, it's undoubtedly something to be proud of.

Following this success story, Tiny Glade has released a patch update as well, bringing several Quality-of-Life fixes such as remembering your last colour/style edit. This is a pretty significant and completely necessary addition: I've spent far too long individually inputting my colour schemes on a big project. I'm sure anyone else who's decided to build an entire village will also feel my pain on this one. And to make it even better, these aesthetics are saved even when you close the game, so they'll be ready to go when you decide to continue your build.

The option to remove merlons and railings has also been added, stripping the need to jam two blocks together in an attempt to remove them yourself. This is another much-needed addition, since having to strategically place blocks within each other to get rid of railings got a bit old after a while. Alongside the ability to remove railings and buildings finally remembering what pattern you're working with, the rest of the patch notes for this update can be found below:

When merging fences, inherit the color of the fence you're merging with.

When creating a shape A snapped to a shape B with a flat roof, shape A will also be created with a flat roof.

When roof is intersecting with half-timbered building, it will have a row of short bricks to outline the connection instead of merlons.

As much as I've enjoyed doodling my own castles and desperately trying to recreate scenes from my favorite Studio Ghibli films, it hasn't come close to some of the outstanding creations other players have been sharing on social media, and I can only imagine this patch update will make these masterpieces even easier to build.