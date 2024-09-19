Getting enough heatstamps in Frostpunk 2 can be a bit of a challenge. This new resource represents a currency grounded in heat—that's right, things have gotten so bad in the eternal winter that New London has started monetising warmth and exchanging it for goods and services. You'll need heatstamps to do just about anything; from building a district to researching new tech in the ideas tree.

Unlike prefabs, there are a very limited number of ways to get them, however, and most of these revolve around Frostpunk 2's faction mechanics. Apart from workforce, getting enough heatstamps is your most significant challenge in terms of expanding the city and making progress in resolving its many problems.

How to get heatstamps in Frostpunk 2

Image 1 of 4 The easiest way to get heatstamps is by using Raise Funds on a faction (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) Providing adequate goods for your population will produce more heatstamps (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) You can also pass some laws that increase heatstamp income per capita (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) Rallying factions can offer you extra heatstamps (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

There are a few different ways to acquire or optimise heatstamp production in Frostpunk 2, but most of them revolve around interacting with the game's political factions. You can: