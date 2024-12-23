For all you mayors managing your budgets, here are 5 city builders from 2024 with great discounts in the Steam Winter Sale

Got plans over the holidays? Hopefully they include getting a little bit of rest, opening up some presents, and checking out a few new games. With that in mind, we wrapped up a list of the best deals in the Steam Winter Sale for you. Whether you're gonna buy something fun for a friend or stuff it in your own Steam stocking, that's entirely up to you.

I couldn't help noticing there are some great deals on city builders in the Steam Winter Sale, too. In particular, there are a handful of tasty sales on city builders from 2024. A few of the games below are the cheapest they've ever been, and a few have been on sale for the same price before, but all of them are at least 25% off. Take a look:

2024 city builders in the Steam Winter Sale

Manor Lords: $27.99/£24.59 (30% off)

Though it's been on sale at this price several times this year, this is still a nice deal for an early access strategy city builder with a bright future. It can feel grand at times, like when you're marching an army across the map to do battle, but it's also a lovely and highly detailed simulator of medieval life.

Citadelum: $16.24/£13.64 (35% off)

As mayors we're used to getting feedback on our cities from wee little simulated citizens, but in this Roman city builder you can expect frequent visits from the Gods themselves. And yes, they've got opinions on your work, which they'll demonstrate by dispensing blessings or stomping on your stuff.



Worshippers of Cthulhu: $18.74/£15.74 (25% off)

The twist in this early access city builder is a fun one: you're not just the mayor, you're the leader of a cult trying to awaken The Old One by creating an efficient city. What, you've never played a city builder where human sacrifice was a feature?

Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown: $20.99/£17.24 (25% off)

I haven't played this early access fantasy city builder yet—it's only been out since early November—but it's already got a nice discount. Play alone or with up to four people as you grow and manage your city in a dangerous fantasy world. Will you become a benevolent leader or a ruthless tyrant?

Technotopia: $3.34/£2.87 (33% off)

This city builder card game is already a steal at full price, which is only $5, but here's your chance to nab it for even less. As an AI attempting to build the perfect society, you'll manage your city while contending with factions bent on taking control.