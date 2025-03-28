Tired of Call of Duty's crossover skins? Hash it out in Black Ops 6's upcoming weed-themed extravaganza featuring 'joint operations' and Jay and Silent Bob

By published

Grab a few buds and light up the battlefield.

Jay and Silent Bob are rendered in Black Ops 6, standing in a flaming battlefield.
(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty has a storied relationship with the sweet leaf at this point, what with its guns that are also bongs you can smoke and its collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Cheech and Chong, both of whom brought weed-themed finishers to bear. If all that sounds novel, you can expect to see a lot more in the mid-season additions to come in Black Ops 6's nug-tastic "Blaze of Glory" event.

A blog post teased a number of the additions on offer, with a Nuketown variant called Blazetown almost certain to lean into the joke more than can be reasonably prepared for. Not to be outdone are the new "Joint Operations," a limited-time team-based gauntlet that pits teams against each other in five different gamemodes in a single match: team deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, HVT, and Kill Confirmed, though they've been renamed things like "Hotbox" and "Munchies." You know, because, like… weed.

While playing Joint Operations, players will be subject to all sorts of perception-warping effects like "double health, low gravity, visual hallucinations, and third-person POV," which are all standard cannabis side effects.

If you're reading all this and wishing you could go back in time before things were so silly, I have great news: two new operators, Jay and Silent Bob, are coming to your Call of Duty client straight from the 1994 film Clerks, as Kevin Smith pointed out in a post on X. They'll come with a separate bundle that transforms them into Bluntman and Chronic, which I assume is a thing from one of those movies they were in.

The season isn't exclusively weed-themed, though; the new Ladra submachine gun will add a new bullet hose to play around with and there are new perks and conversions coming as event rewards. Yesterday's blog post promises Blaze of Glory is only one event out of many, alongside Black Ops Tribute and Got Your Six, and players can "expect more event coverage in the Season 03 Reloaded announcement."

bluntman and chronic pose for their skin bundle

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Still, Call of Duty continues to embrace wacky novelties and celebrity crossovers in a slow process akin to the Fortnite-ification of games like Magic: The Gathering. Speaking bluntly, I don't know if the tonal dissonance is my thing, but I suppose it's not much sillier than stuffing World War 2 full of Nazi zombies or letting players skate around as chairs and statues in Prop Hunt.


If you're bowled over by the upcoming additions, Black Ops 6 is $48.99 on Steam through April 10.

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin Wagner

