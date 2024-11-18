Pathfinder 2e celebrates the 1st anniversary of its remaster by smashing D&D for value, offers $888 worth of new books for $45 with latest Humble Bundle

I've been having a whale of a time getting into Pathfinder 2e lately (except for its counteract rules, which were designed by Lucifer himself to taunt me). Paizo often makes me feel like I'm robbing the everloving daylights out of it, which is something I'll sing the praises of until the company realises I'm committing TTRPG larceny and puts me in the dungeon where I belong.

For starters, while you will absolutely get the new Player Core and GM Core books in this latest bundle, it's not actually necessary to buy to access the rules inside them. Archives of Nethys gets them via updates for free, and if you already have a Foundry VTT licence, there's a massively comprehensive integration for the low price of nothing available to you, too.

I'd still give this one year anniversary deal via Humble Bundle a look, though, because it's as similarly mad as the one I highlighted in September. Here's what you can get your mitts on while also donating to Comicbooks for Kids, a non-profit that helps children in over 200 US hospitals or cancer centres receive free comic books.

For $5 (£3.90) you'll get a good PDF starter pack, including the remastered beginner's box, a GM screen, a pack of character sheets, some pre-gens, a couple of player's guides for varying adventurer paths, and The Swordlord's Challenge, a quick three-hour adventure. I'd recommend going for the $30 (£23.10) bundle at least if you're serious about getting started, though—since it'll net you the GM core, three bestiary books, the Player Core, and a heap of adventures and flipmats.

If you go for the full-price option, you're getting a whopping $888 worth of stuff for $45 (£38.10)—which is, needless to say, wild. It should be noted, though, that this bundle is primarily good if you've got a solid printer and want to play PF2e in person, around a table, with your mates. Alternatively, it's a good get if you want some adventures to run and don't mind converting them into a VTT of your choosing.

Not to knock D&D more than I already do—I'm actually pleasantly surprised with Wizards' 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide—but if you're strapped for cash and want a D&D-like game, Paizo is consistently generous. We're talking two recently-remastered books, two bestiaries, and a bunch of adventures for considerably less than it'd cost to buy just one of the new D&D books (which start at $60 for a bundle). The offer, and Paizo's seeming hatred of making money, ends December 5.