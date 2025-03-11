The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog

News
By
published

Shohei Ohtani will become the first Major League Baseball player to join the Fortnite Icon Series.

Fortnite x Shohei Ohtani - YouTube Fortnite x Shohei Ohtani - YouTube
Watch On

Debating baseball is almost as much fun as playing baseball, but there's one point that's beyond all discussion: Shohei Otani is the best player in the world right now, and it's not even close. Which makes it appropriate that Otani will become the first Major League Baseball player to be added to Fortnite's Icon Series.

The Icon Series is a collection of Fortnite skins and cosmetics largely inspired by real-world stars. It began with Ninja in 2020 and has expanded over the years to include names like Travis Scott, Lewis Hamilton, Bugha, Mr Beast, Lebron James, Patrick Mahomes, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and all sorts of others. But no baseball players, which is kind of weird given the number of other pro athletes represented in the collection. Maybe baseball isn't hip with the kids like Formula 1?

Anyway, Otani is here to right that wrong. Beginning March 17, Fortnite players will be able to add Otani's LA Dodgers uniform—in three styles: White for home, grey for away, and Lego for Lego Fortnite—to their wardrobe, as well as the "Trusty Two-Way Pickaxe," basically a baseball bat with pitching machine heads attached to it.

(Inside Baseball moment: The "Trusty Two-Way," in name and design, is a nod to Otani's status as an elite two-way player: In baseball, one who can effectively pitch and hit. It's a rarity because pitchers, due largely to the high and very specific demands of their role, are typically poor hitters, and the designated hitter rule means most of them don't get the opportunity anyway. Ohtani, meanwhile, in 2022 became the first player in the modern era to rank among the league leaders in both pitching and hitting.)

And yes, there will also be back bling, in the form of a bobblehead based on Decoy, Ohtani's dog. The man loves his dog.

Shohei Ohtani shares spotlight with DECOY on their BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT! (HR, 2 SB + MORE!) | 大谷翔平ハイライト - YouTube Shohei Ohtani shares spotlight with DECOY on their BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT! (HR, 2 SB + MORE!) | 大谷翔平ハイライト - YouTube
Watch On

For the non-baseball traditionalists out there, there will also be a Samurai Shohei Outfit with a pitching arm that catches on fire after you eliminate another player, along with a "Baseball Batana" pickaxe and "Samurai Screamer" back bling. A pair of emotes, Doggy Dingers and Hey Batter Batter, will also be up for grabs.

Image 1 of 3
Shohei Ohtani joins Fortnite Icon Series
(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Samurai Shohei outfit can also be unlocked early: All you have to do is be among the top scorers in the Shohei Ohtani Cup in-game event, which begins on March 15.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Johnny Silverhand in Fortnite
Johnny Silverhand is coming to Fortnite and yup, he's got a suitcase nuke
Chappell Roan singing into a microphone.
Chappell Roan’s idea of a good time is eating an edible then playing Fortnite as Ariana Grande, and she has a simple message for Epic: 'Please give me a skin, please'
Fortnite Festival Neko hatsune miku outfit
Hatsune Miku is the icon for Fortnite Festival Season 7, and it might be the collab that finally convinces me to become a rockstar
New Spring Festival costume
Marvel Rivals' upcoming Spring Festival introduces a few pretty cool skins and a new game mode that has a stark resemblance to Lucioball
A grinning head in a toilet
With equal parts confusion and shame, I regret to inform you that Skibidi Toilet is coming to Fortnite
Jeff, from Marvel Rivals, poses merrily with his cute little winter onesie on.
Jeff the Land Shark's creator tells whiny Marvel Rivals players who can't deal with her hero to buck up: 'Sounds like a skill issue to me, if my boy is beating your ass every night'
Latest in Battle Royale
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite
The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Fortnite jacked Peter Griffin
Parents are suing Epic over Fortnite item shop 'FOMO' timers they say are inaccurate and manipulative
talk to the joneses fortnite
Epic's war against the Fortnite fraudsters sees it simultaneously name and shame alleged ne'er-do-wells as its high-powered lawyers sue them
Twisted Metal - Sweet Tooth
Apparently the canceled Twisted Metal game would have been a battle royale where you could get out of your car for some reason
talk to the joneses fortnite
Epic will give Fortnite cheaters 'a second chance' with a new, more forgiving ban policy, as long as they didn't do anything too awful or illegal
Fortnite skin for Master Chief from Halo
Don't stress, Epic Games says you can still unlock Fortnite's Xbox-exclusive Master Chief skin
Latest in News
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite
The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath
How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
Project C4 teaser still
It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure
A red Porsche spaceship in front of a red planet
Naughty Dog's next game is definitely steering clear of controversy: 'Let's do something that people won't care as much about. Let's make a game about faith and religion'
More about battle royale
Fortnite jacked Peter Griffin

Parents are suing Epic over Fortnite item shop 'FOMO' timers they say are inaccurate and manipulative
talk to the joneses fortnite

Epic's war against the Fortnite fraudsters sees it simultaneously name and shame alleged ne'er-do-wells as its high-powered lawyers sue them
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath

How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
See more latest
Most Popular
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath
How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
A red Porsche spaceship in front of a red planet
Naughty Dog's next game is definitely steering clear of controversy: 'Let's do something that people won't care as much about. Let's make a game about faith and religion'
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
Cyberpunk upscaling
New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Project C4 teaser still
It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room
'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind
PCG's best city builder of 2024 is adding a map with a gigantic hill in the middle: the perfect spot for your next castle
Xbox handheld
Microsoft is reportedly prepping a handheld Xbox for later this year with new consoles coming in 2027