Fortnite's latest season lets players morph into lethal demon hunters who defy gravity and the God of Destruction himself, Godzilla

The next Fortnite Chapter is set to go live this Saturday, and there are a ton of new features ready to launch alongside it, including a new battle pass, movement mechanics, and maps. Honestly, everything that's on offer in Chapter 6 Season 1 actually looks seriously cool. Although it would be pretty hard to miss with a season called Demon Hunters.

"As the wind blows, the sun rises on a beautiful new island, shrouded in mystery and mystical energy," an Epic Games blog post says. "In its darkest corners, demons dwell, wreaking havoc with their masks of chaotic power. Great heroes must rise to drive back the ancient evils that roam this land. Become a ronin and cut through the darkness to find the light in Fortnite Battle Royale."

The new locations will introduce cherry blossoms, spiritual forces, timeworn magic everything you need to make a name for yourself as a killer demon hunter. Some of the best places to check out this Saturday include Warrior's Watch, Flooded Frogs, and Shogun's Solitude. There's also a more modern place to visit, Seaport City, which is full of tall buildings, narrow alleyways, and hidden gaps, the perfect place to test out all the new movement mechanics.

"Chapter 6 adds Ledge Jump, Roll Landing, Wall Kick, and Wall Scramble to the core movement of Fortnite," the blog post says. "These new movement features will be universally applied across Battle Royale, Reload, and Creator-made islands."

It's actually surprising that Fortnite has only just introduced these movement features. For a game that is so fast-paced and where mobility is key, new ways to traverse the map feel like an absolute must. But maybe that's just because I play too much Kiriko in Overwatch 2, so wall climbing feels like a no-brainer.

Other than clambering up walls with Wall Scramble, players will also be able to use Ledge Jump to catapult themselves further than usual, Wall Kick to jump off walls in whichever direction they want, and Roll Landing, which will keep momentum and restore some stamina when hitting the ground. These features mean that fights are going to become a lot faster in Fortnite and will probably introduce a new skill gap between those you can scurry away from a bad encounter in less than a second and those you cannot.

While the new movement mechanics are probably the feature that I'm most excited about, I couldn't miss out on talking about the upcoming Godzilla skin. "The legends are true," the blog post says. "Become a true Titan as Godzilla! The Godzilla Evolved Outfit will be available from Battle Pass Quests in January, which you can complete in any experience! This Battle Pass will be available to progress in until February 21 at 2 am ET (11 pm PT/ 7 am GMT)."

There have already been a couple of leaked videos showing what Godzilla will be capable of in Fortnite. Here's a hint: it's mostly just dancing. You can see Godzilla doing the Get Griddy emote here, or if you want to see something slightly more upsetting, then I'd recommend checking out this video showing Godzilla doing the Celebrate Me dance while wearing Jordans. Fortnite's upcoming season is really shaping up to be something unforgettable, no doubt.