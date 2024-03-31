Bandai Namco drops three free games, including one where you're a very messy dog ruining the house

There are few things better than a polished proof-of-concept free demo made by passionate game developers. I'm here to tell you that Bandai Namco has dropped three of those on Steam completely free and you can play them right now. One about a little chaos dog, one about a little robot, and one about boomerangs that you also ride the trails of.

Obviously we will start with the chaos pomeranian.

In Doronko Wanko you're a little tiny adorable pomeranian who will be forgiven for all their sins because you are, again, a tiny adorable pomeranian. You choose to use this power for violence, challenged to cause as much property damage to your owner's house as quickly as you can. You can find Doronko Wanko on Steam.

In Boomeroad you toss a boomerang and the slide along the rails it creates to explore an ancient ruin floating in the sky—with the goal of finding every artifact you can while out there. It's a cool proof of concept for a movement system that'd do well in an action or collectathon puzzle kind of game. You can find Boomeroad on Steam.

The last of the three is Nottolot, which has you as a little robot named Rolly who has to hack other bots in order to solve puzzles and escape from the robot production factory. While still fun it's probably the weakest of the three, as it's a bit slow, but it has some cute simple puzzles to solve. You can find Nottolot on Steam.

The games were developed at Bandai Namco, but published by a Japanese group called Phoenixx, which according to their Steam publisher page "aims to support innovative and creative developers from Japan and around the world. Its mission is to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one creator, one game and one community a time."