Telltale shares new images from The Wolf Among Us 2, says it's 'been heads down' on the game
The long-awaited sequel to the 2013 narrative adventure is currently expected out sometime in 2024.
More than three years after reassuring fans that The Wolf Among Us 2 is still happening but remained a good way off, Telltale Games has released four new images from the game to reassure fans that The Wolf Among Us 2 is still happening—but it's apparently still a good way off.
The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley shared the images last night on Twitter, saying The Wolf Among Us 2 is "now in production." As GamesRadar noted, that was a little strange: The game was announced in 2019, at The Game Awards no less, not long after Telltale was reopened under new management, and minus most of its staff, following its shutdown in November 2018.
We haven't heard much from The Wolf Among Us 2 since Telltale confirmed it was happening, but in March 2023 it delayed the release into 2024 so it could avoid crunch and shift from Unreal Engine 4 to UE5. I have to assume that Keighley's message was just an odd choice of words—and yes, "now in development" is technically correct (and "technically correct" is my favorite kind of correct) but it's still a weird way to phrase it under the circumstances.
Telltale itself offered a little bit more insight into what's been going on in a post on The Wolf Among Us forums, although it mostly amounts to—again—confirmation that it's still on the job.
"We've been quiet because we've been heads down, focusing on the promise of #TWAU2," Telltale wrote. "While we can't give a big update yet, here's a little something for you: In-progress shots from the current build. The work continues. The Fabletown gang will be back."
And here they are:
Unfortunately, Telltale's post contains no new information on when The Wolf Among Us 2 might actually be out: For now, the vague 2024 target given when the game was last delayed still stands.
