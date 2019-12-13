The Wolf Among Us 2 is happening

The Wolf Among Us 2 was just announced at The Game Awards. Yep, it's happening, thank goodness. Details have been hazy on the sequel for some time and were thought squashed with the closure of Telltale Games, but the noir-tinged episodic series about fables living in a dour world will carry on.

It's something of a bittersweet relief. Telltale Games was effectively shuttered and reduced to a skeleton staff in September 2018 only to reopen in August 2019 under new management. A ton of employees lost their jobs and authorship over existing projects, of which The Wolf Among Us 2 was likely included, just for the studio to conveniently spring back to life. Yeah.

A short teaser depicts Bigby smoking in a neon-lit hotel room as someone off-screen asks him for some help. The three little pigs probably screwed shit up again. No release date or platforms were detailed, but I expect we'll hear more about it sometime this year.