Looks like Journey to the Savage Planet is getting a sequel

It looks like, despite the technical closure of the studio that first made it, comedic action-adventure game Journey to the Savage Planet is going to get a sequel after all, with job listings and an intellectual property filing pointing towards a sequel called "Revenge of the Savage Planet." Dissolved original studio Typhoon reformed as Raccoon Logic, and has since been working on an unconfirmed sequel codenamed Lodestar.

Raccoon Logic declined a request for comment from PC Gamer.

A report by MP1st identified the Canadian intellectual property filing for the new title, as well as the job listings for voice actors on a website for open casting calls. The filing gave the name Revenge of the Savage planet, while the casting calls were for a "formally dressed sci-fi spokesperson" and various roles in what seem to be in-game commercials—all appropriately ridiculous, such as for a "Slappi Xtreme Smartbot."

Despite some positive reception, the original developer of Journey to the Savage Planet was closed as part of the overall closure of Google's ill-fated Stadia venture—Google acquired Typhoon just before Journey's January 2020 release and closed it at the start of 2021. Typhoon reopened as Raccoon Logic later in 2021 and has been pretty quiet since.

This is probably pretty dang exciting if you enjoyed the first game—because there still just aren't that many comedy action titles out there. Journey to the Savage Planet racked up an 84% here at PC Gamer, with reviewer Phil Iwaniuk calling it a genre-blending creation that wasn't quite survival or shooter or comedy or metroidvania or platformer.

"What Typhoon Studios have made with their debut title is something else," he said. "Something that gives you a real sense of being stranded in a huge and uncharted alien environment, but carefully curates your path through it."