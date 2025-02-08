Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's latest update leads with a fancy datavault for your battle-barge, but I'm far more interested in the new tyranid unit with a cannon on its back

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Official Datavault Update Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'll be honest, I almost passed on writing about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's datavault update. I like libraries as much as the next introvert, but they don't exactly make for gripping headlines (unless it's a library of digitised videogame magazines, that stuff rules). But then I discovered the datavault update doesn't just expand your in-game battle-barge with a fictional archive. It also adds a hulking new tyranid enemy with a massive biological gun on its back. Talk about burying the lede, Saber Interactive!

This new foe is called a Biovore, and you'll encounter it in Space Marine 2's Left4Dead-ish 'operations' mode, specifically any map that has tyranids, only tyranids, and nothing but tyranids. It's an Extremis level foe, which is Space Marine 2 talk for 'proper nasty'. This is primarily because it is equally effective at range and up close, able to pepper the battlefield with spore mines from the cartilaginous artillery cannon on its back, and also slice an Ultramarine into sushi with its massive claws. As someone who thoroughly enjoyed Space Marine 2's co-op, I'm glad to see Saber is adding more variety to general play alongside new levels like Termination, which arrived shortly after launch.

Now we've enjoyed dessert first, time to eat our vegetables. The headline event of the datavault update is, shockingly, a datavault, a new chamber in Space Marine 2's battle-barge where "Tech-Priests collect and store intel on the many enemies of the Imperium." You, however, use it to acquire research data by completing ordeals, which you can trade for requisition points, cosmetics, and armour pieces. It's a substantial addition, in fairness, but it also isn't a biological railway gun.

The datavault update throws in a few smaller features. Space Marine 2's competitive 'eternal war' mode gets a new map called 'Tomb'. Several new finisher animations have been added when you execute zoanthropes, scarab occult terminators, or rubric marines. There's an extensive balance rework to perks in operations mode. And it adds the final difficulty level for the game, forebodingly named 'Absolute'.

You can read the update's full details here. While Space Marine 2's player count has dropped significantly since launch (unsurprising for a singleplayer-led title) it still has a pretty healthy community, with over 11,000 players currently clocked in to batter some tyranids. Personally, I'm glad it found an audience, as I dug its old school linear campaign, which are few and far between these days. It looks like we'll see more games of its ilk in the not so far and (hopefully) not so grim future, though, judging by Games Workshop's response to Space Marine 2's impressive commercial performance.